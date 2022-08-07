ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

LEGO opens Harlem playground for 90th anniversary

NEW YORK -- The LEGO brand celebrated its 90th birthday with the unveiling of a brand new playground in Harlem Wednesday. Kids from Brotherhood Sister Sol joined in the fun for LEGO's inaugural World Play Day. "So much of the work we do with young people is about finding their voice, and a central way that you find voice is through play, through exploration," said BroSis co-founder Khary Lazarre-White. LEGO enlisted the eye of artist Hebru Brantley to bring to life a vision of adventure."Growing up, I didn't have many shining examples or many outlets for creativity," Brantley said, "so if I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

For the home: Making any home an oasis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Cindy Hsu Named Anchor of WCBS New Morning Newscast

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cindy Hsu has been named anchor of the new WCBS weekday 9 a.m. newscast. The new show will debut on the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio

Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
MANHATTAN, NY
getitforless.info

Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYCPlugged

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022

An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Evan Thomas
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year

And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Design#Furnishings#Ny Now
therealdeal.com

Bayside shopping center goes for $32M to lead mid-market sales

A summer of strong mid-market investment sales in New York City, particularly in multifamily assets, paused during the first week of August. Only five transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records. Three were in Brooklyn, while Manhattan and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each, listed by dollar value:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in NYC

New York City is a concrete jungle that also happens to be an island bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and the Hudson River. As such, it’s both a major port city and a great city to enjoy fresh seafood. The northeast has a long history of seafood culinary traditions,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantclicks.com

A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC

New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

