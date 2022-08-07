Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
LEGO opens Harlem playground for 90th anniversary
NEW YORK -- The LEGO brand celebrated its 90th birthday with the unveiling of a brand new playground in Harlem Wednesday. Kids from Brotherhood Sister Sol joined in the fun for LEGO's inaugural World Play Day. "So much of the work we do with young people is about finding their voice, and a central way that you find voice is through play, through exploration," said BroSis co-founder Khary Lazarre-White. LEGO enlisted the eye of artist Hebru Brantley to bring to life a vision of adventure."Growing up, I didn't have many shining examples or many outlets for creativity," Brantley said, "so if I...
Lin-Manuel Miranda launches contest "Ham for Choice" to raise money for abortion rights
Lin-Manuel Miranda is giving "Hamilton" fans a chance to see the show in three countries while supporting abortion rights.
For the home: Making any home an oasis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
Cindy Hsu Named Anchor of WCBS New Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cindy Hsu has been named anchor of the new WCBS weekday 9 a.m. newscast. The new show will debut on the New...
Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio
Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022
An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
Artist and Creative Rigites – You Are Invited to Treasure Bay Ridge on August 17th
This looked event interesting, so I thought I would share it. If you are a creative Ridgite – artist, videographer, curator, songwriter or spiritual seeker, Roland is having a meet up called “Treasure Bay Ridge” on August 17th from 6:00 – 8:30 pm at the speakeasy, Townhouse 275 on 94th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
Once Snoozy and Staid, French Restaurants Are Getting a New Act in NYC
New York loves its French restaurants. Classic fine dining haunts and easygoing bistros have long been a mainstay in the city, but the genre is seeing new life as another wave of French restaurants slide into Manhattan. In the spring, French Japanese spot L’Abeille landed in Tribeca. Then came Le...
Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year
And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
A giant new Target store is opening in Soho this month
Drum roll, please: an enormous, 27,000-square-foot Target store is officially opening in Soho, at 600 Broadway by East Houston Street, this Thursday. Woohoo!. Open daily from 8am through 9pm, this will be 95th Target in the greater New York City area (the first shop opened back in 1997)!. New Yorkers...
Beloved Staten Island pizzeria serves final slice after 80 years
The owner of the beloved restaurant says it's been a great run after decades in business.
Bayside shopping center goes for $32M to lead mid-market sales
A summer of strong mid-market investment sales in New York City, particularly in multifamily assets, paused during the first week of August. Only five transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records. Three were in Brooklyn, while Manhattan and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each, listed by dollar value:
Where to Get Oysters in NYC
New York City is a concrete jungle that also happens to be an island bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and the Hudson River. As such, it’s both a major port city and a great city to enjoy fresh seafood. The northeast has a long history of seafood culinary traditions,...
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC
New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages
A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
Eleven-year-old’s love for singing is inspired by his ‘Papa,’ who recently lost his battle with cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tristan Sacco, 11, has always wanted to be a rock star. At four years old, when he was asked by his mother, Nicole Sacco, what he wanted to be when he grew up, he replied, “I want to be a rock star like Papa!”
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
