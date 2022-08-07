ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George Is Particularly Excited to Move to Adelaide Cottage Imminently

It’s an oft-repeated story at this point: the Cambridges are moving to Windsor this summer, ahead of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and (for the first time) Prince Louis starting school in September. Reasons behind the move from London’s Kensington Palace to Windsor? It will put them in closer geographic proximity to the Queen, whose primary residence is now Windsor Castle, as well as Michael and Carole Middleton, who live about 45 minutes away in Bucklebury in Berkshire. Plus, it will provide the Cambridge kids room to play, as Prince William and Kate Middleton continually strive for normalcy—at least as much as possible—for their three children.

According to Hello! , George in particular is excited about the move—to be closer to family, sure, but also because “the move to the Windsor Estate from their home at Kensington Palace will give Prince George and his siblings more freedom to enjoy their favorite outdoor pastimes, which include swimming, football, and tennis,” the outlet reports.

The family is set to move into the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, “which will provide the Cambridge children with infinite space to play outdoors and explore the surrounding gardens,” Hello! reports. Windsor Great Park is close by, which the outlet calls the perfect spot for long walks and cycling; there are also ample opportunities for dog walking (hi Orla!) and horse riding—basically an outdoor lover’s paradise (which we know George and, really, his whole family really enjoy outdoor pursuits).

We don’t blame George—and probably his siblings, too—for the gift of space to roam and play and explore and just be a kid.

