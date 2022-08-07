Real home: Creating a dream home and garden through DIY

Even for a keen DIYer like Sophia Nikolaides, the start of a project comes with some trepidation. ‘There’s always a bit of dread when you start something, but it usually turns out okay,’ she laughs.

The data analyst and Instagrammer has built up a following from documenting the renovation of her Victorian home in Brighton – and the creative DIY projects she shows along the way. If you need an Ikea hack or a quick and easy way to update a room without breaking the bank, she’s your go-to.

‘For the kitchen, I wanted colour,’ says Sophia. ‘The shade of the units is actually one I’d saved to an inspiration board years ago, and when I saw it in the showroom, I knew I had to have it.’ Kitchen, deVOL . Doors, 1st Folding Sliding Doors . Table, Made . Chairs, Gallery Direct (Image credit: David Woolley)

‘A lot of my ideas come from Instagram,’ she says. ‘It’s given me a lot of inspiration, and the confidence to take an idea and put my own twist on it.’ When Sophia and her husband Matthew moved in, the house was in a decent condition, but Sophia knew she wanted to make tweaks. ‘We wanted a bigger kitchen-living space,’ she says. ‘This house had a typical galley kitchen – and once we did the side-return extension , it made it a much larger, more usable room.’

Profile

The owners Sophia Nikolaides ( @1894home ), a data analyst, her husband, Matthew, an IT project manager, and their two children

The property A four-bed Victorian semi in Brighton

Project cost £100,000

‘When we moved in from our old place, the kitchen was so much bigger – over three times the size – but our stuff only just fitted because it wasn’t efficiently laid out,’ says Sophia. ‘It shows the importance of a kitchen that’s designed with all your belongings in mind.’ Flooring, V4 Wood Flooring . Armchairs, Gallery Direct . Rug, Ikea . Pendant lights and bar stools, John Lewis & Partners (Image credit: David Woolley)

Aside from the extension , the changes were mostly cosmetic. The couple got lucky, with the previous owners having replastered some areas and converted the loft . Still, some rooms hadn’t been touched and there were ‘minor irritations’ to correct – ‘things like adding more plug sockets and moving radiators,’ says Sophia. ‘It all takes time.’

The revamped interior now matches the promise of the house's elegant exterior. (Image credit: David Woolley)

After four years of saving up, the couple put their plan into action, starting with designing a first draft of the floorplan themselves. ‘We live in a Conservation Area so we were restricted on what we could do,’ says Sophia. ‘We weren’t looking to make huge structural changes, so we saw what our neighbours had done and came up with a fairly simple extension, then used a building engineer to draw up the actual plans.’

Sophia was set on a Shaker-style kitchen for the newly extended space. ‘I’d been coveting deVOL kitchens for years, from when they were starting up,’ she says. The rest of the wish list was clearly set out, too. ‘I wanted a marble worktop and a herringbone floor, plus lots of light via big doors and windows. The old kitchen was the kind of space where you’d go in to cook, use the washing machine , eat, then leave. I wanted this to be a nice space to hang out in.’

Widening the patio and adding glass doors from the kitchen makes the 10x6m garden feel bigger. ‘Nothing really grew in the top bit so I decided to make it a seating area,’ says Sophia. Paving stones, Kandla grey sawn and honed sandstone. Sofa, Maze Living . Outdoor rugs, Weaver Green and H&M. Coffee table, Ikea (Image credit: David Woolley)

Planning and building the extension took about a year, and the family lived in during the build. ‘It was fine in general because we had two rooms downstairs, so we were able to turn the snug back into a temporary kitchen thanks to the location of the waste and water supplies,’ says Sophia. ‘It made all the difference – you hear horror stories about people having to wash up in the bath. The only dusty day was when the old kitchen ceiling got pulled down. We were lucky, though – we have side access so we didn’t have builders walking through the house every day.’

Throughout the house, Sophia has been keen to keep as many period features as possible, from details in the plasterwork to the original floorboards. ‘We’ve had to make some compromises in order to keep original features – but for me, there’s nothing quite the same,’ she says. ‘In the living room, for example, the ceiling isn’t perfect, but if we tried to make it perfect, we’d have lost the ceiling rose and coving. Plus, the cost of putting things back in is extortionate – if we’d replaced them because of a few small cracks, it’d have set us back thousands.’

‘My son’s favourite colour is red, so as a compromise we painted the shade to dado height,’ says Sophia. ‘I took the colour across the wardrobe and the fireplace – it already had so many layers of paint on it, I figured another wouldn’t hurt.’ Walls painted in Blazer and School House White, Farrow & Ball . Prints over fireplace, @make.it.11 and Yelloh Village (Image credit: David Woolley)

The key to Sophia’s well-planned home is careful consideration of each decision. ‘I’ll spend ages deliberating between two things Matthew thinks look the same,’ she laughs. Still, the overthinking has paid off: from the utility nook hidden away behind kitchen cupboard doors to the playful touches in the kids’ rooms, every part of this house is practical as well as good-looking.

'My daughter asked me for a pink room. I’ve tried to offset it with minty green,’ says Sophia. ‘The desk was inspired by American design, where they do a lot more building around windows. It makes much better use of the floorplan and will see her through her school years.’ Walls painted in Pink Ground and Teresa’s Green, Farrow & Ball (Image credit: David Woolley)

The kitchen, leading into the newly landscaped garden , is Sophia’s favourite space. ‘I love the lightness and airiness of the room,’ she says. ‘Victorian homes can seem gloomy and the back of the house used to feel so disconnected from the garden. Now, more light gets through to the rest of the house, and we can properly use the outside space. It’s improved the flow of the whole house.’

Contacts

Kitchen deVOL

Flooring V4 Wood Flooring

Sliding doors 1st Folding Sliding Doors

Matthew and Sophia inherited the bathroom as it is when they moved in. ‘I love that the previous owners vaulted the ceiling ,’ says Sophia. ‘We’ve changed the taps and given the room a lick of paint.’ Walls painted in Card Room Green, Farrow & Ball . Bath towel, H&M Home (Image credit: David Woolley)

