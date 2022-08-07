Read full article on original website
Hike This Trail for the Best View of Colorado’s Independence Monument
Exploring the overlooks on Rim Rock Drive is a great way to enjoy the Colorado National Monument. In fact, I recommend seeing it for the first time from the overlooks. Once you have enjoyed that, start making plans to hike into the monument on foot for a breathtaking view of the canyons and rock formations from below. Today we will be looking at photos from the hike to Independence Monument from the Wedding Canyon entrance.
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — to themselves and their housemates — hoping to fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Check out Beautiful Instruments at Colorado Custom Guitar Show
It doesn't take much for a guitarist to start drooling over guitars. As a guitarist myself, the minute I walk into a Guitar Center I find myself transported to a new world where I can spend hours on end enjoying myself around the instruments. However, something similar with even pricier...
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Stranded on an island in Colorado? Odd search and rescue mission highlights unique risk
I've said it before and I'll say it again – that mountain lake cannonball could kill you. One big danger that comes with entering bodies of water in Colorado was highlighted in a recent search and rescue mission that took place at State Forest State Park. According to Jackson...
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado
Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking
Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
CASA BONITA UPDATE: Bad news for fans of the iconic Colorado restaurant
The Casa Bonita saga continues, as new owners struggle to reopen the restaurant that was made viral by television series 'South Park.' After the restaurant was shut down in 2020, it was purchased by show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In an article from the Denver Post, Parker equates...
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
