bigislandnow.com
Native Hawaiian Organizations to Host ‘Walk To The Box’ in Hilo
Several Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting an event in East Hawai‘i to highlight the importance of civic engagement and voter turnout. “Walk To The Box” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along Kamehameha Avenue, near Wailoa River State Recreation Area, in Hilo. The event will begin with sign-waving followed by a series of speeches from event organizers.
2022 Primary Election Draws Near
There’s just three days left until the 2022 primary election, Saturday, Aug. 13. There have been 112,761 ballots issued to Hawai’i County voters this year, and according to the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division website, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, there have been 29,561 ballots returned. The counts are updated at the end of each workday.
Big Island Job Openings: Featured Openings From July 28 to Aug. 9, 2022
Big Island Now’s featured jobs from July 28 to Aug. 9, 2022. Add your job listings. Distribution Driver Class B, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Description: The Distribution Driver Class B is responsible for delivering products to clients; inspect general condition of vehicle; prepare, load, unload, operate, and clean vehicle including following all safety precautions in accordance with SGWS and the Department of Transportation (DOT) guidelines. Review standing orders, develop sales, process payments, and maintain records.
Social Media Model Taken Into Custody by U.S. Marshals in E. Hawai‘i on Florida Arrest Warrant
A social media model was taken into custody this morning in Laupahoehoe on an arrest warrant out of Florida for murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon. Twenty-six-year-old Courtney Clenney, of an Austin, Texas address, was arrested without incident at an undisclosed location. Members of the Hawai‘i Police Department assisted and stood by while Clenney was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service. The warrant was issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Runaway Found, Runs off Again
Hawai’i Island police report that 17-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Mountain View. However, Fleming-White was reported as a runaway again on Friday, Aug. 5, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Police Looking for Wallet Thief Who Racked up Fraudulent Charges
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation, the department stated on Monday, Aug. 7. Police are seeking to identify the man who is wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet, which was reported stolen on Friday, June 24, while the victim was at a business in the 300 block of E. Makaala Street. The theft resulted in seven fraudulent credit card transactions also on Friday, June 24, at various businesses in Hilo.
