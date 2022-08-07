ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby

SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Sunflower festivals in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
SANTAQUIN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Government
State
Tennessee State
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released

FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W....
FARR WEST, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Swimming#The National Guard#Utah National Guard#Festival#The Utah National Guard
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs

UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock

A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
kjzz.com

U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13.  Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

New poll divides Utahns over Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A new poll shows the majority of residents in Utah County support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. But some researchers questioned the study’s reliability as communities continue to oppose the development of Utah Lake.   The poll by G1 research, commissioned by the Utah Lake Restoration Project claims 77% of Utah County residents think […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy