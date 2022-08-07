Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
kslnewsradio.com
Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby
SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
Sunflower festivals in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Head of Utah's peace officer discipline agency switches roles
The former head of the agency that disciplines all police officers in Utah is switching roles to represent the group that defends them.
Gephardt Daily
Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released
FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W....
North Texas teen trafficking victim found safe after going missing from Utah treatment facility
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe in Utah. Protecting her daughter's identity has been important to Brooke Morris for the past four months. Her story has been plastered across headlines, but she's made sure her photo and name weren't used.
One year ago vs. today: Comparing gas price changes in Utah vs. national average
While Utahns are finally seeing a decrease in gas prices after a painful period of rising costs, the state average is 69 cents above the national average for a gallon of regular.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
deseret.com
‘There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of this year, Broadwater rang...
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs
UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
upr.org
Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock
A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
ksl.com
Community conversations: Utah women of color identify their most pressing concerns
SALT LAKE CITY — A series of reports highlighting the experiences of women of color found a desire for increased representation in decision-making positions, better cultural awareness and curriculum, and mental health support that is culturally and linguistically relevant. The reports are based on 11 community conversations the Utah...
Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13. Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]
kmyu.tv
Letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats force meeting to address Davis allegations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats has forced a State Central Committee meeting to address sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Gene Davis over the last couple of weeks. The letter to the Utah Democratic Party Executive Committee reads, "It is an...
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
utahstories.com
New York Times Journalist Appalled by the Homeless Situation in Salt Lake
We Are Humans, Plead Salt Lake’s Homeless Population. New York Times photographer says Salt Lake City’s ongoing efforts to clear out homeless people are inhumane and unnecessary. Five years ago, the New York Times sent journalists to Salt Lake City to report on the deteriorating homeless situation and...
New poll divides Utahns over Utah Lake
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A new poll shows the majority of residents in Utah County support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. But some researchers questioned the study’s reliability as communities continue to oppose the development of Utah Lake. The poll by G1 research, commissioned by the Utah Lake Restoration Project claims 77% of Utah County residents think […]
UPDATE: Magpie Hill fire southeast of Heber City 100% contained
UPDATE (8/10/22 at 8:53 p.m.): The Magpie Hill fire is 100% contained. UPDATE (8/10/22 at 5:47 p.m.): The Magpie Hill fire is now 50% contained. Fire crews constructed a dozer […]
Comments / 1