Prix Maurice de Gheest: Highfield Princess strikes first Group One gold for Jason Hart as Perfect Power flops at Deauville

Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO