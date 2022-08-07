Prix Maurice de Gheest: Highfield Princess strikes first Group One gold for Jason Hart as Perfect Power flops at Deauville

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Tempus can continue his good recent run by bagging the Group Three Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury. While a disappointing field of only four go to post for Wiltshire track's feature race of the season, they are all classy operators. Tempus looks like being another shrewd buy for owners Hambleton Racing who have enjoyed great success with Glen Shiel and Outbox having sent them to Archie Watson.
SkySports
Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena
Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports. The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with...
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Baaeed to face up to seven rivals at York as he pleases William Haggas with preparation
Baaeed will face a maximum of seven rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. The son of Sea The Stars - who famously won this Group One contest in 2009 - has been the dominant force over a mile for the past two seasons, racking up five top-level victories.
SkySports
Prix Jacques Le Marois: William Haggas' Maljoom ruled out of Deauville Group One date after dirty scope
Maljoom has been ruled out of Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville - live on Sky Sports Racing - due to a dirty scope. Trained by William Haggas, the colt won the German Guineas earlier in the season before an finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes, beaten just half a length after a troubled passage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Friday Tips
Maylandsea can regain the winning thread dropped in both distance and class for the BetVictor St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury. Michael Bell's filly cost 100,000 guineas the spring breeze-ups and she certainly knew her job on debut at Nottingham in May when coming home a cosy two-and-a-half-length winner to book her ticket to Royal Ascot.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: International Group One targets on agenda for Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle
Amy Murphy has Group One targets in mind for Manhattan Jungle following her fine effort to finish second in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville earlier this month. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was a member of Murphy's enterprising raiding party that set up base in Chantilly at a satellite yard in the early part of the season and she made the most of her time on the continent, racking up three straight victories, including Listed honours in the Prix des Reves d'Or at Vichy.
SkySports
Frazer Clarke to fight in Liverpool BOXXER event as heavyweight makes third professional outing
Heavyweight sensation Frazer 'Big Fraze' Clarke has been added to the line-up for the latest BOXXER event taking place on Saturday, September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. The 31-year-old Burton battler will head into his latest fight fresh off his stunning stoppage win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.
SkySports
Hurling manager movements rumble on in eventful intercounty off-season
The traditional big three of Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny have already changed management teams, and have their houses in order for 2023. Pat Ryan succeeds Kieran Kingston on Lee-side, Liam Cahill has replaced Colm Bonnar in the Premier County, while Derek Lyng is the man who takes over from Brian Cody at the helm of the Cats.
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
SkySports
Prix Jean Romanet: Frankie Dettori booked to ride Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant for European debut
Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her European debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month, live on Sky Sports Racing. The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for...
SkySports
Harry Dunlop: Group One-winning trainer cites inflationary increases and Brexit as factors in decision to quit
Harry Dunlop says recent inflationary increases as well as Brexit and the war in Ukraine have contributed to his decision to quit the training ranks at the end of the season. In a shock statement on Monday, the Group One-winning trainer revealed he would not be training at the conclusion of the Flat season, with rising costs and the economic climate as contributing factors.
SkySports
Kilkenny's Denise Gaule on match-winning free: 'Just please go over!'
She has inflicted her share of it too and broke Cork's hearts with her injury-time winning point. She brushed it off as no big thing, a bit of luck, just as was the case when her late goal from a penalty two years ago put Galway away. That's what Gaule...
SkySports
Glen Shiel: Hollie Doyle hails Champions Sprint hero after Archie Watson's stable star is retired
Hollie Doyle has paid tribute to Glen Shiel after the horse who provided her with a breakthrough Group One success was retired. The pair combined to win the 2020 Champions Sprint on Champions Day at Ascot and it proved to be a seminal moment in Doyle's career, which continues to go from strength to strength.
SkySports
The Hundred: Davina Perrin, 15, eager to 'show what she can do' with Birmingham Phoenix
Perrin has been added to a squad which includes the likes of Australian great Ellyse Perry and England pair Amy Jones and Issy Wong and would become the competition's youngest-ever player if she is selected in the coming weeks - a call up which she described as "surreal" and "left her speechless".
SkySports
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take break from cricket for personal reasons
The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets. The Hundred - upcoming fixtures | The Hundred - latest standings. Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in...
SkySports
Racing League: Frankie Dettori 'a great bonus' for Wales and The West on week two at Lingfield Park
Wales and The West manager Jamie Osborne reveals his runners for week two of the Racing League at Lingfield Park on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing. Although the bragging rights on the opening night at Doncaster last week belonged to Matt Chapman's London & The South, my own team got off to a very satisfactory start with a third-place finish.
SkySports
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Why Sunday's 'special' London derby is a litmus test for both clubs at Stamford Bridge
The first big-six clash of the season takes place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports. The London derby already feels pivotal in the new season with the game set to give an early indication of where both clubs are at - especially for Spurs.
Comments / 0