Men's Haircut Recommendation
I've had the same girl cut me for 5 years but she is moving our of state. I do not mind spending a little more for a quality haircut. Who you got in the Baton Rouge area?. I know there is controversy on this topic ( ie cheap Supercuts vs pricey stylist) but at the risk of sifting through the down votes and witty comments, I am hopeful I can get a legit suggestion or two.
Guys BK may be better than we thought
Everything has a purpose. No shortcuts. No excuses. These next 5-6 years will be fun as hell!. Versus one that brings his girlfriend of the week and her kids to practice. shite yeah. Colorado State Fan. FoCo. Member since Aug 2016. 24607 posts. Posted on 8/11/22 at 10:43 am to...
Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs
50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
LSU Lands Commitment From 4-Star QB Rickie Collins
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff have landed four-star quarterback Rickie Collins who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Collins, a senior at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, recently de-committed from Purdue last week which opened the door for LSU. The 6-3, 185-pound passer is...
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
Denbrock would like LSU’s QB derby settled “today” adding LSU’s not anywhere close to that
TTT - Translation - Deciding the winner of LSU’s quarterback derby is priority no.1, and LSU coaches will not rush the process of deciding who’s no1!. Reading between the lines, he wants either NUSS or Jayden to separate themselves from the other. LSU Fan. Member since Mar 2022.
Five-Star LSU Commit Inks First NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson, a top prospect in the 2023 cycle, signed a deal to make a branded clothing line
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.
Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
Report: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Dealing With Minor Ankle Injury
Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Multiple sources are reporting that LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered a minor ankle injury this week. Nussmeier, who is competing for the starting job, is not expected to miss too much time after that, according to reports. Here's some...
According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left
Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
LSU secondary class has potential to be best in country
Currently committed to A&M but rumors of him decommitting are beginning to loom. Same deal as Rogers, love LSU position here. As for the safeties.. LSU could get 2 of the top ten. Currently Texas commit, however lots of LSU players pushing for him to flip. Would be a tough...
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's
I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
Jayden Daniels Takes Most First-Team Reps At QB During Thursday's Practice
A big takeaway from LSU's practice on Thursday was that transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels took most of the first-team reps. Garrett Nussmeier would have taken first-team reps with Daniels but is being held out due to a minor ankle injury, coach Brian Kelly said after practice. Myles Brennan worked with...
Full Updates From Brian Kelly After Practice On Thursday
LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with the media after practice on Thursday and provided team updates. Here's what he had to say:
I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story
Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
LSU Football Season Tickets for sale 50 yard line
Eye level near or on the 50 yard line 16 rows behind LSU bench. Best seat in the house.
Baton Rouge Police Department confiscate trunk full of promethazine during traffic stop
Couldn’t even be bothered to pack it correctly. For shame. Just need the codeine with it to make purple drank. And that crazy shit, I'm tripping on some skinny bitches. Sipping on some sizzurp, sip, sipping on some, sip. Sipping on some sizzurp, sip, sipping on some, sip. Sipping...
Southern's Jordan Lewis is already a star. Eric Dooley wants to see Lewis' best season yet.
Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there. As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
Rising star: That time when Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
