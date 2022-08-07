Read full article on original website
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Popculture
Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed
Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Megachurch Pastor and Former OWN TV Star John Gray Hospitalized Due to 'Severe' Pulmonary Embolism
Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church is in critical condition after being hospitalized last week due to a "severe" pulmonary embolism. On Sunday, his wife Aventer Gray shared an update about her husband's condition on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding his hand. "My family and I stand in...
Daily Beast
Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony
In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
R. Kelly Told His Doctor 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Wanted To Marry Him
R. Kelly told his doctor that Aaliyah was the one who came up with the idea to get married NOT him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell psychiatric evaluation done on Kelly by clinical assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, Renee Sorrentino. The report was submitted by the convicted criminal’s team ahead of his sentencing.
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
RELATED PEOPLE
A New Orleans police officer Lil Wayne referred to as 'Uncle Bob' is dead. The rapper spent his career praising him after he saved his life.
Robert Hoobler was found dead on Friday in his home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Hoobler saved Lil Wayne's life after the rapper attempted to commit suicide at the age of 12. Lil Wayne called Hoobler "Uncle Bob" and offered to financially support him in 2019.
Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged
The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Police Address Terrell Owens’s Heated Argument With Neighbor
The altercation made waves after the Hall of Famer posted a video to his personal Instagram account.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Confirms He’s Going on Tour After Beating Federal Gun Case
Now that YoungBoy Never Broke Again beat his federal gun case yesterday, he is ready to hit the road on a major tour. On Friday (July 15), Mohammed Gangat of the Instagram account @lawyerforworkers shared a clip of his brief interview with NBA YoungBoy after being found not guilty in his gun case in California.
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport
Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms. The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend Mourns Rapper's Death Weeks After Losing Newborn Baby
Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). As the tributes continue to pour in from the Hip Hop community, Jay’s girlfriend took to Instagram following his death to remember the 24-year-old rapper. In her heartbreaking post, CaRena...
ETOnline.com
Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show
Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
Complex
Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Was Reportedly Hypertension
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has announced its findings regarding the death of Kevin Samuels, the controversial social media personality who died in May at the age of 57. Per a report from TMZ, the office said Samuels’ death was “a result of hypertension,” with the death having...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
Comments / 0