ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Daily Beast

Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony

In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Told His Doctor 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Wanted To Marry Him

R. Kelly told his doctor that Aaliyah was the one who came up with the idea to get married NOT him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell psychiatric evaluation done on Kelly by clinical assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, Renee Sorrentino. The report was submitted by the convicted criminal’s team ahead of his sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Anthony Joseph
Cheryl E Preston

Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged

The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
BROOKLYN, NY
E! News

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show

Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
DENVER, CO
Complex

Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Was Reportedly Hypertension

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has announced its findings regarding the death of Kevin Samuels, the controversial social media personality who died in May at the age of 57. Per a report from TMZ, the office said Samuels’ death was “a result of hypertension,” with the death having...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy