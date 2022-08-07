Read full article on original website
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
lonelyplanet.com
Walk through history as Rome’s 'Area Sacra' becomes an open-air museum
History-lovers visiting Rome in 2022 are in for a treat, because the historic Area Sacra in Largo di Torre Argentina is set to undergo extensive restoration work that will make it accessible. The sunken area is where the remains of four Republican-era temples are located, all built between the second...
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West Africa during a British military invasion in 1897.
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
ohmymag.co.uk
The shipwreck that sank 350 years ago has just unearthed priceless treasures
In 1956, a ship loaded with valuable jewellery set sail from Havana and was supposed to reach Spain. But a collision with a reef caused it to sink and, at the same time, its treasure to disappear. But after centuries of searching, the wreck has finally been found. The disappearance...
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
Smithonian
Cavers Discover 200-Year Old Mine, Untouched Since the Moment It Was Abandoned
Members of the Derbyshire Caving Club have uncovered a cobalt mine in Cheshire, England, that operated in the early 19th century. Sealed off from oxygen, the site contains a “time capsule” of artifacts from the day workers abandoned it, shedding light on what mining was like some 200 years ago, according to a statement from the National Trust, which owns the site.
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious time capsule opened for the first time in 200 years reveals amazing treasures
On the southern outskirts of Manchester a group of British cavers recently uncovered a series of artefacts inside a cobalt mine that had not been explored for centuries. Among the finds were leather shoes, clay pipes, and a mysterious inscription written in candle soot. The astonishing treasures were described in...
The ‘Indiana Jones of Art’ Receives Priceless Lost Relic Containing Jesus’ ‘Blood’ in Package On Doorstep
Arthur Brand, a Dutch art historian known as the “Indiana Jones of Art” for his work as an art crime investigator, recovered ancient Catholic relics this week when the pieces were left on his doorstep. The relics, lead vials known as the Precious Blood of Chris, were stolen...
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
Shrunken Head Held at Museum Was Made From Boiled Human Skin
The ceremonial heads were used by indigenous South American peoples, and a modern scan technique can be used to tell which ones are authentic.
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee
Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.
Scientists attempted to identify the remains of the Apostle Paul by radiocarbon dating
Image of painting of St. Paul by artist Lippo MemmiCredit: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Public Domain Image. According to Church historians, the Apostle Paul died as a martyr when he was beheaded in the first century A.D in Rome.
Divers discovered an ancient Greek shipwreck that’s full of sunken treasure, and it’s fascinating
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) announced the discovery of an ancient Greek shipwreck. The shipwreck is full of treasures that date back to the Ptolemaic era. It was discovered in the Bay of Abou Qir, near Alexandria. Ancient Greek shipwreck discovered in Bay of Abou Qir. Franck Goddio,...
The most expensive item on the Antiques Roadshow in the U.S.
Antiques Roadshow in Madison, WisconsinCredit: Bobak Ha'Eri; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Antiques Roadshow is created by BBC Television and is distributed by PBS in the U.S. The show has been running in the U.S. for 26 seasons.
Hidden ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' emerges from the Tiber during severe drought
A drought in Rome has caused the remains of the so-called Bridge of Nero, or Pons Neronianus, to become visible in the Tiber River.
Cave explorers discover a 19th-century mining scene preserved like a time capsule
While exploring an old mine in northwestern England, a group of cavers stumbled upon 200-year-old personal items and equipment left by 19th-century cobalt miners.
insideedition.com
Medieval Shipwreck and Artifacts in 'Immaculate Condition' Discovered off Coast of Southern England
A medieval shipwreck known as the “Mortar Wreck” was discovered off England’s southern coast. Scientists were able to test the timbers of the ship and determine that it dates back to the 13th century. The 750-year-old site is the oldest known wreck in which the ship’s hull...
