Marshall County, TN

northwestmoinfo.com

Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years

(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
1440 WROK

These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos

Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man hurt when minibike slams into parked vehicle

WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. It happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. State troopers said a minibike operated by Shane McWilliams, 43, of Wayland, veered off the right side of the street and slammed into a parked vehicle.
WAYLAND, MO
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Comerica Bank Promotes Michigan Leaders Mike Ritchie and Steve Davis

Ritchie named new Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses; Davis named Michigan Market President. DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced today the promotion of two Michigan market senior leaders into expanded roles. Mike Ritchie, currently Comerica's Michigan Market President, has been named as the newly-established Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses. Steve Davis, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking, will succeed Ritchie as the new Michigan Market President.
DETROIT, MI
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Assemblymember Tom Lackey Joins Health and Safety Advocates to Oppose SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) will join health and safety advocates from Alcohol Justice, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and the Friday Night Live Partnership at a Capitol press event to oppose California SB 930. The "gut & amend" bill, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), and Assembly Member Mark Haney (D-San Francisco), is the 5th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Awesome 92.3

Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!

I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

M&T Bank Spotlights Connecticut Small Businesses in Innovative Pop-Up Shop Concept at Captain's Cove Seaport

Local small businesses will have access to retail space at Bridgeport's premier tourist destination. BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank is bringing its innovative Spotlight Shop concept to Connecticut, providing local small businesses with an opportunity to market their unique products from a pop-up space in Bridgeport's popular Captain's Cove Seaport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USA TRUCK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of USA Truck, Inc. - USAK

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of USA Truck, Inc. (NasdaqGS: USAK) to DB Schenker. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of USA Truck will receive only $31.72 in cash for each share of USA Truck that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

