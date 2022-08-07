The Millbrook Police Department is investigating Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Millbrook Investigators released photos of two unknown suspects wanted for Felony Theft of Property. On 08/05/2022 at approximately 6:38 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the Walmart located at 145 Kelley Blvd in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, they took $1,561.08 worth of merchandise. The male subject was seen leaving the store at 7:59 p.m. with the merchandise. Moments later, he was observed coming back in the store and soon exiting again to get into the passenger side of an unknown black sedan. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 2nd degree.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO