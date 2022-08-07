Read full article on original website
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
WTVM
Lee County jury finds suspect in attempted murder case guilty
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Lee County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a gas station shooting in Feb. 2021. According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Justin Upshaw on one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.
wbrc.com
Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
alabamanews.net
Union Springs Man Dies after Bullock County Tractor Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a Union Springs man has died after a crash involving a tractor. State troopers say 24-year-old Malik Swanson was on the tractor on Thursday, August 4, when a tire separated, causing the tractor to become detached from a van that was towing it. The tractor left the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
WSFA
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
elmoreautauganews.com
Curtis King No longer a Person of Interest in Murder of Enrico Coleman
The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the Person of Interest involved in the investigation of the Murder of Enrico Coleman has been located. Montgomery Police Investigators advise that a tip received from CrimeStoppers led to the location of Person of Interest Curtis King. Curtis King was located...
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & Assault
The man accused in a deadly shooting at a Selma nightclub — pleads guilty to manslaughter and assault. Kenneth Ingram of Selma was set to stand trial for murder this week — when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead. “This is a case back in October of 2017...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
Birmingham man killed in weekend crash identified
The Birmingham man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning.
elmoreautauganews.com
Do you know these People? Millbrook Investigating Theft from Walmart; Reward Offered
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Millbrook Investigators released photos of two unknown suspects wanted for Felony Theft of Property. On 08/05/2022 at approximately 6:38 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the Walmart located at 145 Kelley Blvd in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, they took $1,561.08 worth of merchandise. The male subject was seen leaving the store at 7:59 p.m. with the merchandise. Moments later, he was observed coming back in the store and soon exiting again to get into the passenger side of an unknown black sedan. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 2nd degree.
Clanton Advertiser
Three arrested on drug charges after kidnapping report determined to be false
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on drug charges after a 911 call about a kidnapping led to a search. Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, Antonio Jimenez Sanchez and Ofelia Sala Sanchez have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
86-year-old killed in Shelby County crash
An 86-year-old man was killed in a Shelby County crash
Opelika-Auburn News
33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
WSFA
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
