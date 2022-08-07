Read full article on original website
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Fountain Hills mayor edges out Arpaio and other local election outcomes. Here's who won and who's headed to runoffs
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio came up short in his bid to unseat Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey, but the race was worth watching to the end as he closed the gap to 213 votes. The final results on the Aug. 2 election released by Maricopa County on Wednesday settled that race, although Arpaio told The Arizona Republic that he's "not going to concede (and) that's a fact," citing the close margin and debunked claims of...
The LOHM in partnership with REFORM Alliance Launches #RemissionNow Campaign
Reformative Legislation to End the Life-Long Sentence in the Form of Restitution. What: The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM) is seeking reformative justice regarding restitution and kicking off the #RemissionNow Campaign in partnership with REFORM Alliance. Restitution has created a life sentence for many returning citizens. Remission is a remedy to relieve the burden of restitution. This is the type of clemency that the President of the United States has the power to grant and is rarely used. Since 1945, only 33 remission petitions have been granted according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) website.
CD 2 runoff candidates grab for coattails
CLAREMORE — The 2nd Congressional District Republican runoff may boil down to who has the longer coattails, former President Donald Trump or the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn. That was the upshot of a debate recorded Wednesday at RSU-TV in Claremore. During the 50-minute back-and-forth, state Rep. Avery Frix...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor schedules special election to replace deceased congresswoman
LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County residents will have the opportunity to vote in two separate congressional races at this year's general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday directing a special election be held Nov. 8, on the same day as the regularly scheduled election, to fill the vacancy caused by the Aug. 3 death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.
Mayor Jim Durrett honored in final commission meeting
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett was honored in the Monday, Aug. 8 meeting of the commission, his last before he retires at the end of August. Durrett did not seek re-election and will have his seat filled with Mayor-elect Wes Golden who was elected by Montgomery County voters on Thursday, Aug. 4.
'Profane, slanderous' remarks could get public commenters booted from Easton City Council meetings
EASTON, Pa. – The guidelines for public comment at Easton City Council meetings have gotten a bit more specific. During Wednesday night's meeting at city hall, council approved a bill amending rules and regulations governing its meetings. The amendment protects councilmembers and city employees from being subjected to "personal,...
