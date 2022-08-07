Reformative Legislation to End the Life-Long Sentence in the Form of Restitution. What: The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM) is seeking reformative justice regarding restitution and kicking off the #RemissionNow Campaign in partnership with REFORM Alliance. Restitution has created a life sentence for many returning citizens. Remission is a remedy to relieve the burden of restitution. This is the type of clemency that the President of the United States has the power to grant and is rarely used. Since 1945, only 33 remission petitions have been granted according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) website.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO