AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Fountain Hills mayor edges out Arpaio and other local election outcomes. Here's who won and who's headed to runoffs

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio came up short in his bid to unseat Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey, but the race was worth watching to the end as he closed the gap to 213 votes. The final results on the Aug. 2 election released by Maricopa County on Wednesday settled that race, although Arpaio told The Arizona Republic that he's "not going to concede (and) that's a fact," citing the close margin and debunked claims of...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
The LOHM in partnership with REFORM Alliance Launches #RemissionNow Campaign

Reformative Legislation to End the Life-Long Sentence in the Form of Restitution. What: The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM) is seeking reformative justice regarding restitution and kicking off the #RemissionNow Campaign in partnership with REFORM Alliance. Restitution has created a life sentence for many returning citizens. Remission is a remedy to relieve the burden of restitution. This is the type of clemency that the President of the United States has the power to grant and is rarely used. Since 1945, only 33 remission petitions have been granted according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) website.
WASHINGTON, DC
CD 2 runoff candidates grab for coattails

CLAREMORE — The 2nd Congressional District Republican runoff may boil down to who has the longer coattails, former President Donald Trump or the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn. That was the upshot of a debate recorded Wednesday at RSU-TV in Claremore. During the 50-minute back-and-forth, state Rep. Avery Frix...
CLAREMORE, OK
Governor schedules special election to replace deceased congresswoman

LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County residents will have the opportunity to vote in two separate congressional races at this year's general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday directing a special election be held Nov. 8, on the same day as the regularly scheduled election, to fill the vacancy caused by the Aug. 3 death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
'Profane, slanderous' remarks could get public commenters booted from Easton City Council meetings

EASTON, Pa. – The guidelines for public comment at Easton City Council meetings have gotten a bit more specific. During Wednesday night's meeting at city hall, council approved a bill amending rules and regulations governing its meetings. The amendment protects councilmembers and city employees from being subjected to "personal,...
EASTON, PA
