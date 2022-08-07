ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Governor schedules special election to replace deceased congresswoman

LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County residents will have the opportunity to vote in two separate congressional races at this year's general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday directing a special election be held Nov. 8, on the same day as the regularly scheduled election, to fill the vacancy caused by the Aug. 3 death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Comerica Bank Promotes Michigan Leaders Mike Ritchie and Steve Davis

Ritchie named new Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses; Davis named Michigan Market President. DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced today the promotion of two Michigan market senior leaders into expanded roles. Mike Ritchie, currently Comerica's Michigan Market President, has been named as the newly-established Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses. Steve Davis, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking, will succeed Ritchie as the new Michigan Market President.
DETROIT, MI
USA TRUCK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of USA Truck, Inc. - USAK

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of USA Truck, Inc. (NasdaqGS: USAK) to DB Schenker. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of USA Truck will receive only $31.72 in cash for each share of USA Truck that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
LOUISIANA STATE
M&T Bank Spotlights Connecticut Small Businesses in Innovative Pop-Up Shop Concept at Captain's Cove Seaport

Local small businesses will have access to retail space at Bridgeport's premier tourist destination. BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank is bringing its innovative Spotlight Shop concept to Connecticut, providing local small businesses with an opportunity to market their unique products from a pop-up space in Bridgeport's popular Captain's Cove Seaport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
