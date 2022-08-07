PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Japan are the key markets for MAGAZINE PUBLISHING in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. As enterprises are launching new magazines in the region for marketing purposes will facilitate the magazine publishing market in APAC over the forecast period. The magazine publishing market value is set to grow by USD 2.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, this market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. among others.

