PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK

Read full article on original website
Related
Parsonex Capital Partners Launches Credit Enhancement Facility with Fast Growing Class 8 Truck Lease Origination Company
WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsonex Capital Partners ("Parsonex") today announced the launch of a Credit Enhancement Facility to a Class 8 truck lease origination company, Traction Capital and Leasing ("Traction"), one of the most committed partners of truck drivers across the country. Traction was founded to...
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS[1]
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EBITDA2 TOTALED NIS 276 MILLION. QUARTERLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER GROWTH TOTALED 32 THOUSAND. PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC SUBSCRIBER BASE TOTALS 258 THOUSAND. AS OF TODAY. THE NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS IN BUILDINGS CONNECTED TO PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE TOTALS 866 THOUSAND AS OF TODAY. Second...
i-80 Gold Reports Q2 2022 Operating Results
RENO, Nev., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. i-80's Consolidated Financial Statements ("financial statements"), as well as i-80's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operations and Financial Condition ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, are available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Survey Reveals Middle Market Businesses Continuing to Thrive Despite Macroeconomic Pressures
Inflation and supply chain concerns loom over middle market firms' post-COVID 19 recoveries. WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released from Chubb and the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM), housed at The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business, reveals that middle market firms are continuing to report sustained growth despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virgin Mobile Terminates TRA in Connection with Acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corporation
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes"), the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to share a notable development in the market as Virgin Mobile USA, Inc. ("Virgin Mobile" or the "Company") previously terminated its TRA. Virgin Mobile disclosed...
Eucon Americas names Kumar Saha as Vice President for US market
The global automotive intelligence firm expands role for its head of Canadian operations to pursue the next wave of product and customer growth in North America. ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eucon Americas LLC is pleased to announce Kumar Saha as Vice President, U.S., in addition to his current role as Managing Director, Canada. In this new dual position, Kumar will direct business development activities, data operations, and product development in the U.S. and Canadian markets.
COLUMBIA PACIFIC ADVISORS' BUSINESS FINANCE STRATEGY PROVIDES $17 MILLION LOAN TO SUPPORT ACQUISITION OF RADIO FREQUENCY EQUIPMENT FIRM, SIGNAL HOUND
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Pacific Advisors' Business Finance strategy (CPBF), a Seattle-based direct lender to privately-held and sponsor-backed companies, is pleased to announce that it has provided a $17 million senior secured term loan to support the acquisition of Signal Hound, Inc. (Signal Hound). The radio frequency (RF) equipment firm is set to be acquired by Portland-based independent sponsor, Bridgehouse Capital.
Netskope Honored in Forbes Cloud 100 for Sixth Year
SASE leader ranks amongst top cloud companies in the world across all areas. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced that for the sixth time, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessmer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, Netskope is ranked #30, and is just one of four listed security providers in the top 50.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sycomp Recognized on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance. FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.
Nanoprecise Sci Corp Launches NrgMonitor(TM) to Help Customers Reduce their Emissions & Carbon Footprint
GATESHEAD, England, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp – the world's leading Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider, has launched a new product: NrgMonitorTM, to help manufacturers & operators track their energy efficiency and carbon footprint along with condition monitoring of motor-driven equipment. This revolutionary product is a Sensor...
Kevin Kinross to join CopperPoint as General Counsel
PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Kevin Kinross will be joining CopperPoint on September 12, 2022 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, reporting to the CEO. Kinross brings over 20 years of experience,...
Issio Solutions Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
LAFAYETTE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Issio Solutions, Inc., the workforce optimization and data analytics SaaS company, announced it now meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) security requirements for its cloud-based healthcare workforce optimization platform, Issio. The U.S. federal government and VA can now utilize Issio across various departments and agencies.
Magazine Publishing Market - APAC will Register the Highest Growth Rate of 56%, Maximum Business Opportunities to Come from the Print Segment
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Japan are the key markets for MAGAZINE PUBLISHING in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. As enterprises are launching new magazines in the region for marketing purposes will facilitate the magazine publishing market in APAC over the forecast period. The magazine publishing market value is set to grow by USD 2.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, this market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. among others.
E-cigarette Market to Record a CAGR of 11.2%, Imperial Brands Plc and British American Tobacco Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-cigarette Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Altria Group Inc., Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, E VAPELAB, ePuffer International Inc., Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., Japan Tobacco Co., JUUL Labs Inc., KangerTech, Nicopure Labs, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., PhixVapor, Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Turning Point Brands Inc., Vapor4Life Inc., and White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes among others.
The Root Brands: Global Growth to 67 Countries
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOT is a nutritional supplement company that has a mission to support and enhance overall health, wellness, and greatness globally. Root is founded on the dedication to provide everyone with the knowledge and solutions to tackle some of the biggest health challenges we face today. Root combined the most brilliant minds with a philanthropic purpose to create a unique journey towards health and happiness for everyone worldwide. Root's mission as a health and wellness company is to provide simple, yet effective solutions for getting to the "root" of your health problems. Root is committed to providing alternative approaches that help people feel empowered and capable to take charge of their health.
USA TRUCK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of USA Truck, Inc. - USAK
NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of USA Truck, Inc. (NasdaqGS: USAK) to DB Schenker. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of USA Truck will receive only $31.72 in cash for each share of USA Truck that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Launching Aleo Testnet 3,the First Layer-1 for Decentralized Private Applications
Aleo is launching the first ZK L1 for Web3 developers to build, deploy, and execute decentralized private applications at scale. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleo, the first Layer-1 (L1) for decentralized private applications, today announces the launch of Aleo Testnet 3. For the first time, developers can build and execute fully-private applications on the Aleo Virtual Machine (AVM), and host them on the Aleo blockchain, a decentralized and permissionless network of zero-knowledge validators.
Fyle is now live on the Xero App Store
NEWARK, Del., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle Inc, a fast-growing, real-time expense management solution, announces the launch of its app on the Xero App Store. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses worldwide. By going live on the Xero App Store, Fyle has taken another step towards making expense management easy for its customers.
HPS|PayMedix names Brian Marsella President
Veteran Industry Executive to Lead National Expansion of Innovative Fintech Healthcare Payments Solution. MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS) and PayMedix announced today the appointment of Brian Marsella, a 30-year veteran executive in the employee benefits and insurance industries, as president of the firm and its fast-growing fintech healthcare payments solution, PayMedix.
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Key Tag System for Car Dealerships (JKK-136)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a distributor of key chain tags at an auto dealership and I thought there could be a way to simplify the process," said an inventor, from Lee's Summit, Mo., "so I invented the E Z KEY TAG. My design saves time, it eliminates confusion and it ensures that there is enough room to write down the VIN number."
CARS・
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Holbrook, NY
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0