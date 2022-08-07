Read full article on original website
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department responded to multiple calls of a car travelling at high speeds at around 10 pm. According to the police, the driver was travelling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when he lost control and collided with a power pole south of the roadway. The police stated that the...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit reported a motorcycle accident near Moses Lake on Monday morning. The officials rushed to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8.30 a.m. when a crash occurred between a dirt bike and an SUV. The deceased is...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
ncwlife.com
People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
KIMA TV
Police say an intoxicated 24-year-old Yakima driver crashes into power pole
According to the Yakima Police Department at around 10 pm last night, officers responded to multiple calls of a car traveling at high speeds. The car crashed into a power pole on the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when they...
kpq.com
Fatality Reported in Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Near Moses Lake
A fatality is reported from a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies went to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8:30am.. Deputies say the SUV driven by Lily Knowles entered the intersection where the dirt...
KHQ Right Now
Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
KIMA TV
DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver
YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic restricted on part of 16th Ave
YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted on N 16th Avenue on August 10 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for asphalt repair work. Both directions will have one lane each between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Expect delays in the area. The speed limit in work zones is...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Firefighter injured during Monday evening house fire in Moses Lake
UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) — A Moses Lake firefighter was injured when a support beam from an attached porch failed during a house fire Monday evening. The 46-year-old firefighter was taken to Samaritan Hospital and has since been released. Firefighters responded about 6:25 p.m. to 500 block of Canterbury Lane...
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
kpq.com
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
kpq.com
Early Conditions Favorable Battling Mohr Fire In Douglas County
The Mohr Fire in Douglas County north of Palisades now covers 4,620 acres and is 0 percent contained. Fire spokesperson Ben Shearer says the state organized response team has had highly favorable conditions so far, especially with the wind. "It's been blowing southeast, so it's blowing back into the fire,...
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMA TV
Yakima police investigating 2nd person shot at suspected suicide
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they are investigating after finding a woman shot in the hip while responding to reports of a man who'd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they responded 11:15pm Sunday to the 1100 block of S 44th Avenue to a 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Detectives search for rural Grant County man, 43, reported missing for five days
EPHRATA, Wash. — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are searching for any information on 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a resident of rural Warden who hasn’t been seen or heard from since August 4, 2022. The missing man, Espinoza-Duenas, is listed at six feet tall and roughly...
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee to Start Fixing Stormwater Issues on Grant Road
The City of East Wenatchee is looking towards fixing Grant Road’s stormwater issues, with the addition of another stormwater facility. The city is contracting RH2 engineering to design the Grant Road Water Quality Retrofit project, hoping to tackle the high amount of traffic pollution and upgrade the undersized mainline.
