Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
QUINCY, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Wenatchee, WA
Accidents
kpq.com

Fatality Reported in Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Near Moses Lake

A fatality is reported from a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies went to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8:30am.. Deputies say the SUV driven by Lily Knowles entered the intersection where the dirt...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KIMA TV

DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver

YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic restricted on part of 16th Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted on N 16th Avenue on August 10 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for asphalt repair work. Both directions will have one lane each between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Expect delays in the area. The speed limit in work zones is...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres

The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
VANTAGE, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire burning near Waterville

WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer

Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
kpq.com

Early Conditions Favorable Battling Mohr Fire In Douglas County

The Mohr Fire in Douglas County north of Palisades now covers 4,620 acres and is 0 percent contained. Fire spokesperson Ben Shearer says the state organized response team has had highly favorable conditions so far, especially with the wind. "It's been blowing southeast, so it's blowing back into the fire,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima police investigating 2nd person shot at suspected suicide

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they are investigating after finding a woman shot in the hip while responding to reports of a man who'd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they responded 11:15pm Sunday to the 1100 block of S 44th Avenue to a 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

City of East Wenatchee to Start Fixing Stormwater Issues on Grant Road

The City of East Wenatchee is looking towards fixing Grant Road’s stormwater issues, with the addition of another stormwater facility. The city is contracting RH2 engineering to design the Grant Road Water Quality Retrofit project, hoping to tackle the high amount of traffic pollution and upgrade the undersized mainline.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

