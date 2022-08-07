ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

RIP to all of the veterans
4d ago

That's a good start but how about getting the gangs off the streets first lowering the crime rates

9
Schad Fredrickson
3d ago

Wow those pesky street racers are gone now the police can concentrate on parking tickets instead of the petty crimes like carjacking and murder !

3
 

Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

Warrant leads to confiscation of 8 firearms in St. Paul

St. Paul police notched a small victory Monday in the battle to take guns off the city's streets after a search warrant led to the confiscation of eight firearms, one that had been converted into a fully automatic handgun. Members of the city's Gun and Criminal Intelligence Units executed the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Former Minneapolis officers Thao, Kueng to appeal federal sentences for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Former Minneapolis officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are planning to appeal their sentences for violating George Floyd's civil rights. On Wednesday, the attorneys for the two officers filed intent to appeal their federal prison sentences -- 36 months for Kueng, 42 months for Thao -- that were handed down by Judge Paul Magnuson last month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
96.7 The River

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

SPPD confiscate drugs, guns and stolen keys from suspected criminal

(FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department announced Tuesday that it has taken eight guns from the home of what they describe as a dangerous criminal. A search warrant executed on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East executed by the St. Paul Police Gun Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit, was intended to recover evidence and locate Tamil Scurlock, 22, of St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kvrr.com

2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk

MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
WJON

Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing

On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
MINNETRISTA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in downtown Mpls. apartment shooting ID'd as Ahmed Elsaied

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have identified the man who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide.Police arrested another man at the scene. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue. After the shooting, a gun was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building, which is next door to Artistry on 10th.MPD Public Information Officer Garret Parten says the relationship between the suspect and victim is not clear at this point, and there was no sign of forced entry in the apartment."There has to be a better way to settle disputes than pulling out a gun," Parten said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
FRIDLEY, MN

