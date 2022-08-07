ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

At NFL training camp, Stephen Silas sees parallels in Texans', Rockets' rebuilds

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzI7K_0h8GocXl00
Photo by Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — The National Football League’s (NFL) Texans had a visitor on their sidelines Friday that looked as if he could suit up and play some snaps at wide receiver. That is, if he ever decided to leave his day job.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas attended camp as a special guest of Texans head coach Lovie Smith. Silas was pleased with what he saw from the Texans and equated what Smith is doing in helping rebuild the Texans to what he is doing with his own young core in Houston.

“They have a bunch of young guys that are trying to make it and make an impression,” said Silas, who was joined by some of his high school friends that were in town for his birthday. “They’re doing a lot of teaching. They’re doing a lot of, ‘Come here, let’s go and talk about what the future will look like, and how you can be successful.”

“The teaching part is so similar. They (Texans), like we (Rockets), can teach these guys how to work and can structure how they want to. That is exciting as well and very similar to how we are going to be this season.”

Smith and Silas had never met before, but both felt the need to meet face to face and plan to communicate with each other regularly.

“It’s very special. Stephen (Silas) is doing a great job,” Smith said. “I’m a big basketball fan. I see what he’s doing with our Rockets. A young basketball team developing, a lot of great young talent, can’t wait to see them play next year. He’s H-town like we are, so it’s good for us to compare notes, (and) good to see him at practice.”

Adversity and youth at critical positions led to back-to-back disappointing seasons for both teams, with each finishing at or near the bottom of the standings in their respective sports. Going forward, however, both coaches believe that the work ethic and athletic ability of their young core will be a building block for what is to come.

Silas has seen that firsthand in recent weeks, with most players working out in the offseason at the Rockets training facility.

“It is great to have everyone in the building,” Silas said. “That is the great thing about being in Houston. They love being in Houston, so (in the) offseason, I have my whole group here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brownsnation.com

Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone

For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cale Gundy's Oklahoma resignation and its subsequent conflicting statements, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. If you’ve been reading the latest college football headlines this week, you’ve no doubt come across the news that longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned from his post suddenly, and you’re wondering what the deal is. We’ve got you covered.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Rockets#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster

With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters. A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy