Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Watford vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO