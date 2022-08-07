Read full article on original website
SkySports
Max Kilman: Wolves defender talks Conor Coady and impact of new signing Goncalo Guedes
"Yes, of course. Definitely." That was Wolves centre-back Maximilian Kilman's response when asked if he will keep in touch with former captain Conor Coady after the England international sealed a season-long loan to Everton earlier this week. The two defenders became quite close during Coady's time at Wolves and Coady...
SkySports
Scottish Women's Premier League: Record crowds on opening day of new SWPL season
The Scottish Women's Premier League attracted record crowds during the first weekend of the new season. More than 2,000 fans attended Sunday's fixtures, the highest-ever total for an opening weekend in Scottish women's football since records began. The best crowd was at Rangers' 14-0 win over SWPL1 newcomers Glasgow Women...
SkySports
The Hundred: Dawid Malan scores 88 as Trent Rockets beat Northern Superchargers
The Hundred: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets - score summary. Northern Superchargers: 152-8 from 100 balls - Wiese (50 off 27 balls), Van de Merwe (30 of 24 balls); Bravo (1-28 off 20 balls) Trent Rockets: 155-3 from 94 balls - Malan (88 of 49 balls), Hales (43 off 27...
SkySports
West Brom 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half and misses penalty in entertaining draw at the Hawthorns
Ismaila Sarr scored an early contender for Championship goal of the season as Watford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Baggies struck through Karlan Grant, who netted a deserved leveller in first-half stoppage time, before Sarr missed the opportunity to...
SkySports
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
SkySports
Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena
Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports. The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
The Hundred: Will Smeed hits first century in competition as Birmingham Phoenix beat Southern Brave
On a history-making night, Will Smeed hit the first century in The Hundred and Henry Brookes took five wickets at Edgbaston as Birmingham Phoenix beat defending champions Southern Brave. The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave - score summary. Birmingham Phoenix: 176-4 from 100 balls - Smeed (101 off 50...
SkySports
Super League: What's gone wrong for Warrington Wolves in 2022?
They are four points above the relegation place currently occupied by their Round 23 opponents and a 32-6 defeat away to Wigan Warriors last week means they have now won just two of their last 12 matches. This was not how 2022 was supposed to be for the Wolves. A...
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Watford vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
SkySports
West Ham make improved bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer and are monitoring Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
West Ham have made an improved offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer after having their first bid rejected. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are now awaiting a response from the...
SkySports
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (Agg: 3-2): Hosts turn around Champions League qualifier to book place in play-off round
Giovanni van Bronckhorst said Rangers played with "passion, desire and fire" as his side produced an impressive comeback to beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League qualifier and book their place in the play-off round, where they will face PSV Eindhoven. After losing 2-0 in Belgium last...
SkySports
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Why Sunday's 'special' London derby is a litmus test for both clubs at Stamford Bridge
The first big-six clash of the season takes place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports. The London derby already feels pivotal in the new season with the game set to give an early indication of where both clubs are at - especially for Spurs.
SkySports
Bournemouth complete signing of defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on four-year deal
Bournemouth have completed the signing of central defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal. The 25-year-old is Scott Parker's fifth summer signing and the second from a European club, after completing a deal for goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona earlier in the week. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk.
SkySports
The Hundred: Zak Crawley and Jordan Thompson star as London Spirit beat Manchester Originals
The Hundred: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals - score summary. London Spirit 160-6 from 100 balls - Crawley (41 off 34 balls), Morgan (37 off 26 balls); Thompson (4-21 from 20 balls) Manchester Originals 108-10 from 98 balls - Salt (36 off 34 balls), Buttler (6 off 11 balls); Walter...
SkySports
The Hundred: Davina Perrin, 15, eager to 'show what she can do' with Birmingham Phoenix
Perrin has been added to a squad which includes the likes of Australian great Ellyse Perry and England pair Amy Jones and Issy Wong and would become the competition's youngest-ever player if she is selected in the coming weeks - a call up which she described as "surreal" and "left her speechless".
SkySports
Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts
Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
