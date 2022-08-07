ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Danny Richardson
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
SkySports

Super League: What's gone wrong for Warrington Wolves in 2022?

They are four points above the relegation place currently occupied by their Round 23 opponents and a 32-6 defeat away to Wigan Warriors last week means they have now won just two of their last 12 matches. This was not how 2022 was supposed to be for the Wolves. A...
SkySports

Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Watford vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.
SkySports

Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts

Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
