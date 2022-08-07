ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
superhits1027.com

Invasive plant that can inhibit navigation found in 5 northwest Iowa lakes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa DNR says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August 1.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

State party chair says Mahaska County GOP can’t censure Miller-Meeks

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann says Mahaska County Republicans do not have the power to formally censure Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her vote supporting same-sex marriage. “County committees do not have the ability to censure. There is nothing in our bylaws that talks about censure. Even the Republican Party of...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

ISU turf expert: let grass go brown, it’ll be okay

A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block — and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Even with recent rains, drought conditions persist

This weekend’s showers dumped up to seven inches of rain on parts of Iowa, while many areas stayed dry, but even with the scattered downpours, drought conditions persist over wide sections of the state. Angie Rieck Hinz, an Iowa State University field agronomist, says that’s typical and it’s bringing...
IOWA STATE

