List: 15+ corn mazes in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Whether you prefer your fall spooky or pumpkin spicey , the Midstate covers all the bases, including another fall favorite — corn mazes. Here are more than 15 corn mazes to explore around Central Pennsylvania:

At The Barnyard

Where: Mifflin County

When: Fridays through Sundays starting Sept. 10

What: Find your way through the corn maze with the option of completing a game while you weave through the corn. In addition to the corn maze, At The Barnyard also has hayrides, a barrel train, pedal tractors, pumpkin painting, a dark maze, and more.

Basic Admission: $8 per adult, $6 per child age 3-10, free for children under age 2

Learn more here

Barnyard Kingdon

Where: Lancaster County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September, Friday through Sunday in October

What: In addition to its 5-acre corn maze, Country Barn’s Barnyard Kingdom also offers opportunities to interact with farm animals and watch pig races, go on wagon rides, and more.

Basic Admission: $15 per person

Learn more here

Butcher’s Family Fun Farm

Where: Perry County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 5

What: Make your way through the 4-acre corn maze that incorporates educational games, explore a straw castle, or play on the super slide, pedal tractors, and pedal karts. Butcher’s Family Fun Farm also offers hayrides, pumpkin picking, and a snack shop.

Basic Admission: $8.50 per person ages 2-65, free for children under 2 and seniors age 65 and older with a paid admission

Learn more here

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Where: Lancaster County

When: Thursdays through Saturdays, Sept. 16 through Nov. 5 (plus Oct. 5 and Oct. 10)

What: Cherry Crest’s corn maze spans 5 acres with over 2.5 miles of paths. Voted the number one corn maze in the U.S. in 2020, the corn maze includes three challenges of varying difficulty as well as play areas and a cafe. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm also offers a host of other activities including animal education centers, a kid-sized town, slides, apple blasters, food, and more.

Basic Admission: Tickets start at $21.95 per person

Learn more here

Corn Cob Acres

Where: Lancaster County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September, Friday through Sunday in October (plus Oct. 10)

What: Corn Cob Acres is the non-scary creation of the brothers who made Field of Screams. The location includes over 50 activities such as the cornfield trail, animal barrel train, corn blasters, hayride, games, and more.

Basic Admission: Online tickets are $15.99 for ages 3-59 and $11.99 for seniors 60 and older. Tickets at the gate are $18 and $14 respectively.

Learn more here

Country Creek Produce Farm

Where: Franklin County

When: Mondays through Saturdays from Sept. 17 through Sept. 24, every day from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30

What: In addition to the corn maze, Country Creek Produce Farm has a pumpkin patch, hayrides, zip lines, slides, a petting zoo, and more.

Basic Admission: $8.50 per person on weekdays, $12 per person on weekends, $13 per person for Friday and Saturday Night Maze in October

Learn more here

Family Tree Farm

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in October

What: Hunt for a pie thief while exploring the 3-acre corn maze at Family Tree Farm. The site also offers a sunflower field and U-Pick apples, pumpkins, and popcorn.

Basic Admission: Corn maze is free, there is a cost for pick-your-own apples and pumpkins

Learn more here

Fields of Adventure

Where: Adams County

When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 10 through the end of the month, Fridays through Sundays, and Columbus Day, from the start of October through Nov. 5

What: Enjoy a full-sized corn maze or a mini corn maze, as well as numerous other activities like wagon rides, pumpkin bowling, slides, swings, an animal barnyard, and more.

Basic Admission: $12 per person ages 3-64, $8 for seniors 65 and up, free for children under 3

Learn more here

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market

Where: York County

When: Mondays through Saturdays, Sept. 4 through Nov. 13

What: Explore the 5-acre maze and try to complete a clue puzzle. Anyone who entirely completes the puzzle gets a free piece of fruit from the Farm Market.

Basic Admission: $5.99 per person Monday-Thursday, $7.99 per person on Friday and Saturday, children 2 and younger get in free

Learn more here

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

Maize Quest Fun Park

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 3 to Nov. 6 (plus Sept. 26, Oct. 5, and Oct. 10)

What: Complete puzzles and make your way through the 8-acre corn maze. Enjoy more than 30 other attractions in the Fun Park, as well, including additional mazes, a corn box, a pumpkin patch, pedal karts, a wagon ride, and more.

Basic Admission: $14 per person (save $1 by purchasing tickets online), children under 2 years old get in free

Learn more here

Maple Lane Farm

Where: Cumberland County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 29

What: In addition to the full-sized corn maze, Maple Lane Farm has a kiddie maze, tractor ride, and a corn pit. Purchase a pumpkin while you’re there, too.

Basic Admission: $9 per person, children 5 and under get in free

Learn more here

Mt. Airy Orchards

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, plus Columbus Day

What: In addition to the 5-acre corn maze, you can check out the mini corn maze, jumping pillow, mega slide, rat rollers, pedal karts, human foosball, gravity bin basketball, and more.

Basic Admission: $12.99 per person ages 3 and up online (discounted from gate price)

Learn more here

Oregon Dairy

Where: Lancaster County

When: Fridays through Sundays in September and October

What: Find your way through the Thank-A-Trucker Corn Maze, then enjoy additional attractions like a mini corn maze, a pumpkin patch, and other games and activities.

Basic Admission: $13 online for ages 3-64, $11 online for seniors ages 65 and up, tickets cost more at the gate except on Friday “Fundays” when tickets are $7 at the gate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28

Learn more here

Risser-Marvel Farm Market

Where: Lebanon County

When: Monday through Saturday from Sept. 24-30; every day from Oct. 1-30; Monday through Saturday from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5

What: In addition to the maze, enjoy hayrides, giant games, rubber duck races, grain bin basketball, and more.

Basic admission: $10 per person ages 4 and up, kids 3 and younger are free

Learn more here

Seyfert’s Corn Maze

Where: Lebanon County

When: Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

What: Seyfert’s Corn Maze spans a 14-acre field. In addition to the corn maze, guests can enjoy a junior maze, a scenic hayride around the farm, a duck race, and barnyard foosball.

Basic Admission: $10 per person ages 6 and up, kids under 5 get in free with a paying adult (cash only)

Learn more here

Strites’ Orchard

Where: Dauphin County

When: Open every day of the week

What: Select some U-Pick apples and sunflowers at Strites’ Orchard in addition to exploring the corn maze.

Basic Admission: $4 per person

Learn more here

Check out more fall stories on abc27’s “Fall in Central Pa.” page!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.