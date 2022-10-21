ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

List: 15+ corn mazes in Central Pa.

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuzEQ_0h8GYCHn00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Whether you prefer your fall spooky or pumpkin spicey , the Midstate covers all the bases, including another fall favorite — corn mazes. Here are more than 15 corn mazes to explore around Central Pennsylvania:

At The Barnyard

Where: Mifflin County

When: Fridays through Sundays starting Sept. 10

What: Find your way through the corn maze with the option of completing a game while you weave through the corn. In addition to the corn maze, At The Barnyard also has hayrides, a barrel train, pedal tractors, pumpkin painting, a dark maze, and more.

Basic Admission: $8 per adult, $6 per child age 3-10, free for children under age 2

Learn more here

Barnyard Kingdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHGL0_0h8GYCHn00

Where: Lancaster County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September, Friday through Sunday in October

What: In addition to its 5-acre corn maze, Country Barn’s Barnyard Kingdom also offers opportunities to interact with farm animals and watch pig races, go on wagon rides, and more.

Basic Admission: $15 per person

Learn more here

LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes

Butcher’s Family Fun Farm

Where: Perry County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 5

What: Make your way through the 4-acre corn maze that incorporates educational games, explore a straw castle, or play on the super slide, pedal tractors, and pedal karts. Butcher’s Family Fun Farm also offers hayrides, pumpkin picking, and a snack shop.

Basic Admission: $8.50 per person ages 2-65, free for children under 2 and seniors age 65 and older with a paid admission

Learn more here

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trE8f_0h8GYCHn00

Where: Lancaster County

When: Thursdays through Saturdays, Sept. 16 through Nov. 5 (plus Oct. 5 and Oct. 10)

What: Cherry Crest’s corn maze spans 5 acres with over 2.5 miles of paths. Voted the number one corn maze in the U.S. in 2020, the corn maze includes three challenges of varying difficulty as well as play areas and a cafe. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm also offers a host of other activities including animal education centers, a kid-sized town, slides, apple blasters, food, and more.

How a nationally recognized corn maze in Lancaster County is created

Basic Admission: Tickets start at $21.95 per person

Learn more here

Corn Cob Acres

Where: Lancaster County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September, Friday through Sunday in October (plus Oct. 10)

What: Corn Cob Acres is the non-scary creation of the brothers who made Field of Screams. The location includes over 50 activities such as the cornfield trail, animal barrel train, corn blasters, hayride, games, and more.

Basic Admission: Online tickets are $15.99 for ages 3-59 and $11.99 for seniors 60 and older. Tickets at the gate are $18 and $14 respectively.

Learn more here

Country Creek Produce Farm

Where: Franklin County

When: Mondays through Saturdays from Sept. 17 through Sept. 24, every day from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30

What: In addition to the corn maze, Country Creek Produce Farm has a pumpkin patch, hayrides, zip lines, slides, a petting zoo, and more.

Basic Admission: $8.50 per person on weekdays, $12 per person on weekends, $13 per person for Friday and Saturday Night Maze in October

Learn more here

Why do leaves change color in the fall?

Family Tree Farm

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in October

What: Hunt for a pie thief while exploring the 3-acre corn maze at Family Tree Farm. The site also offers a sunflower field and U-Pick apples, pumpkins, and popcorn.

Basic Admission: Corn maze is free, there is a cost for pick-your-own apples and pumpkins

Learn more here

Fields of Adventure

Where: Adams County

When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 10 through the end of the month, Fridays through Sundays, and Columbus Day, from the start of October through Nov. 5

What: Enjoy a full-sized corn maze or a mini corn maze, as well as numerous other activities like wagon rides, pumpkin bowling, slides, swings, an animal barnyard, and more.

Basic Admission: $12 per person ages 3-64, $8 for seniors 65 and up, free for children under 3

Learn more here

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market

Where: York County

When: Mondays through Saturdays, Sept. 4 through Nov. 13

What: Explore the 5-acre maze and try to complete a clue puzzle. Anyone who entirely completes the puzzle gets a free piece of fruit from the Farm Market.

Basic Admission: $5.99 per person Monday-Thursday, $7.99 per person on Friday and Saturday, children 2 and younger get in free

Learn more here

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Morning Weather

Maize Quest Fun Park

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 3 to Nov. 6 (plus Sept. 26, Oct. 5, and Oct. 10)

What: Complete puzzles and make your way through the 8-acre corn maze. Enjoy more than 30 other attractions in the Fun Park, as well, including additional mazes, a corn box, a pumpkin patch, pedal karts, a wagon ride, and more.

Basic Admission: $14 per person (save $1 by purchasing tickets online), children under 2 years old get in free

Learn more here

Maple Lane Farm

Where: Cumberland County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 29

What: In addition to the full-sized corn maze, Maple Lane Farm has a kiddie maze, tractor ride, and a corn pit. Purchase a pumpkin while you’re there, too.

Basic Admission: $9 per person, children 5 and under get in free

Learn more here

Fall fairs and festivals in Central Pennsylvania: 2022 list

Mt. Airy Orchards

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, plus Columbus Day

What: In addition to the 5-acre corn maze, you can check out the mini corn maze, jumping pillow, mega slide, rat rollers, pedal karts, human foosball, gravity bin basketball, and more.

Basic Admission: $12.99 per person ages 3 and up online (discounted from gate price)

Learn more here

Oregon Dairy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMfvK_0h8GYCHn00

Where: Lancaster County

When: Fridays through Sundays in September and October

What: Find your way through the Thank-A-Trucker Corn Maze, then enjoy additional attractions like a mini corn maze, a pumpkin patch, and other games and activities.

Basic Admission: $13 online for ages 3-64, $11 online for seniors ages 65 and up, tickets cost more at the gate except on Friday “Fundays” when tickets are $7 at the gate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28

Learn more here

Risser-Marvel Farm Market

Where: Lebanon County

When: Monday through Saturday from Sept. 24-30; every day from Oct. 1-30; Monday through Saturday from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5

What: In addition to the maze, enjoy hayrides, giant games, rubber duck races, grain bin basketball, and more.

Basic admission: $10 per person ages 4 and up, kids 3 and younger are free

Learn more here

LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate

Seyfert’s Corn Maze

Where: Lebanon County

When: Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

What: Seyfert’s Corn Maze spans a 14-acre field. In addition to the corn maze, guests can enjoy a junior maze, a scenic hayride around the farm, a duck race, and barnyard foosball.

Basic Admission: $10 per person ages 6 and up, kids under 5 get in free with a paying adult (cash only)

Learn more here

Strites’ Orchard

Where: Dauphin County

When: Open every day of the week

What: Select some U-Pick apples and sunflowers at Strites’ Orchard in addition to exploring the corn maze.

Basic Admission: $4 per person

Learn more here

Check out more fall stories on abc27’s “Fall in Central Pa.” page!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Pennsylvania

Overall, Pennsylvania is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Keystone State is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Wolf, Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas ahead of election

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
AMBLER, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate today hosted by abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today is the day all eyes will be on Pennsylvania for the state’s only United States Senate debate between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R). abc27 is hosting both candidates as they battle it out for Pennsylvanians’ votes starting at 8 p.m. Pre-debate coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos

We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Mastriano visits NEPA before election day

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Political candidates are making their push for votes with the November General Election less than two weeks away. From Your Local Election Headquarters, Doug Mastriano, the Republican Nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, brought his Restore Freedom Rally Saturday to Northeastern Pennsylvania. The third of his three stops took him to Fiorelli’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy