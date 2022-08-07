How Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson may have made Kareem Hunt expendable

With the news that Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, there is a rush to decipher how the organization might respond and what it could mean for the team. So far, the team has balked at the request, reportedly telling the running back that his best move is to earn his next contract with his play this season.

However, if the relationship between player and team reaches a breaking point, how could the Browns forge ahead?

And might their answer already be on the roster.

While Hunt missed nine games last season due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19, D’Ernest Johnson picked up the slack in the Cleveland backfield. Appearing in 17 games with a pair of starts, Johnson picked up 534 rushing yards on 100 attempts, scoring three touchdowns, and added another 19 receptions for 137 yards.

How did Johnson put up this production? A combination of balance and vision. According to Next Gen Stats from the NFL, Johnson was among the league leaders in “Rushing Yards Over Expectation.” According to Next Gen Stats, RYOE measures “[t]he difference between actual rushing yards and expected rushing yards per rush attempt.” Basically, how well the running back creates yardage beyond what is reasonably expected on a given play.

Johnson was second in the league last year with 1.57 RYOE per attempt — behind only Rashaad Penny. Furthermore, he led the league in Rush Percentage Over Expected (ROE), which tracks “[t]he percentage of runs where a ball-carrier gained more yards than expected.” 58.8% of his runs last year resulted in Johnson gaining more yards than expected. Green Bay’s A.J. Dillon was second with 48.4%.

How did Johnson manage these numbers? With a combination of balance and vision.

Balance as a ball-carrier

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

To generate yardage as a running back, a lot of things need to break your way. But one of the things that you can control is your balance. The ability to remain upright after contact leads to runs that should go for ten yards breaking for more than that.

Johnson’s contact balance is a huge reason for his production last season. His ability to keep his feet moving, remain upright, and pick up additional yardage after contact stands out when studying him on film.

We can start with this run against the Detroit Lions:

Johnson takes the handoff from Baker Mayfield and heads to the left edge. Detroit gets immediate pressure on the interior, as Alim McNeill slices into the backfield and gets his hands on the running back. But Johnson keeps his feet churning, evading the tackle attempt before getting north/south to pick up 13 yards on the play.

On this outside run against the Packers, Johnson bounces off a would-be tackler in the secondary on his way to picking up additional yardage:

Here is just one more example, from Cleveland’s Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens:

Johnson’s balance as a ball-carrier contributes in a big way to his rushing production. But it is just part of his story as a running back.

Finding the creases and taking advantage

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Creating yards as a running back often starts with the eyes. Finding the smallest bit of daylight, and then exploiting it, requires the back to have tremendous vision.

This is another area where Johnson’s ability shines.

Take this run against the New England Patriots from Week 10:

On this run intended for the left edge, Johnson sees how the flow of the play closes off the outside as an option. With the play-side defensive end doing a good job of setting the edge, Johnson spots a crease on the inside. Making his “bend” read, Johnson plants his left foot in the Gillette Stadium turf and gets north/south, turning what could have been a minimal gain into a 24-yard burst upfield.

Another example comes from Cleveland’s Week 7 meeting with the Denver Broncos. Johnson initially aims inside, but when the traffic is clogged on the interior, he spots an opportunity on the edge. By identifying the open lane, and bouncing this to the outside, Johnson turns another potential minimal gain into a 20-yard run:

Of course, a subset of this trait is the ability to take advantage of the opportunity. Identifying the crease is one thing, but having the ability to quickly get into position is another necessary component. As these two runs illustrate, Johnson has the footwork and athleticism to change directions quickly. Pairing those skills with his vision is something he does extremely well.

This run against the Cincinnati Bengals is another example, as he spots another cutback opportunity and makes multiple defenders miss in space thanks to his footwork and athleticism:

The Browns at the moment seem hesitant to give Hunt the big deal he is looking for. If the relationship between Hunt and Cleveland does fracture, Johnson’s skill-set, and the ability to create yardage as a running back, could factor more in the Browns’ offensive plans.