Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check...
Indiana officer shot in critical condition; suspect ID’d
RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday. Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department. According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north […]
Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition, suspect identified
RICHMOND — UPDATE at 12:50 a.m.: Richmond Police have identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night as 47-year-old Philip M. Lee of Richmond, according to a media release. The release said, “While officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot several...
Butler Twp. shooting suspect facing local, federal charges; ‘Long way to go’ in investigation
BUTLER TWP. — UPDATE @ 5 p.m. Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said there is a “long way to go” in the investigation into the quadruple fatal shooting at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Porter was joined by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia...
Richmond officer third local officer shot in line of duty in less than a month
Wednesday’s night’s officer-involved shooting in Richmond, Indiana is the third to involve law enforcement in our area in less than one month. The first involved Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney on July 12. He and a second officer went to check out a domestic violence call involving a...
Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat. Steven Garcia, 33, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault Wednesday, according to court records. He was arrested Aug. 1 by detectives.
Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop
DAYTON — Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. >>Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition,...
Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for her life' after shooting during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is in critical condition following a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday. According to preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police, Ofc. Seara Burton, a 4-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was conducting a traffic stop on a man at the corner of 12th and C streets when the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking her.
What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history
NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
Detectives seeking information on fatal hit-and-run crash in Dayton; can you help?
DAYTON — Detectives are seeking information from the public on a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Dayton last week. On Friday, August 5, at 11:22 p.m. the victim, identified as Malik A. Mize, 52, was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Dayton police.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run
Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
Kettering police seek help identifying counterfeit bills suspect
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Officer James at 937-296-2555.
WERNLE RUNAWAY TO BE TRIED AS ADULT FOR APRIL ATTACK
(Richmond, IN)--Back in April, an elderly woman was seriously injured when a Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway broke into her home and then stabbed and robbed her. Now, the 15-year-old accused of committing the crime will be tried as an adult. Savanna Young is charged with felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Young has had numerous placements in juvenile services in the last two years. Superior Court III Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who oversaw the case, ruled that continued juvenile placements posed a significant risk to the public. The family of the victim is continuing to work toward a civil suit against Wernle.
