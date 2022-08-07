ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead in Brazil; MMA community mourns

By Nolan King, Mike Bohn
 4 days ago
Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Leandro Lo reportedly has been killed in Brazil.

Lo was killed Saturday at a concert in Sao Paulo, his lawyer confirmed Sunday to Brazilian news outlet G1.

According to a report acquired by MMA Junkie, police officer Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect. The report also details a physical altercation between Lo and Velozo. After Velozo allegedly grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table, the BJJ star took the man down and held him. Once separated, Velozo allegedly pulled a gun and shot Lo in the forehead.

Lo later was declared brain dead, the legal definition for death, on the way to the hospital.

Lo, 33, was a multi-time BJJ world champion. His resume included victories in the World Cup, Pan American championships and Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

His death sent shockwaves through many in the combat sports community. Many MMA notables paid tribute to Lo on social media in the hours after news broke. See some of their reactions below.

Gilbert Burns

Josh Thomson

John Gooden

Herbert Burns

Marc Gooddard

Kenny Florian

Mackenzie Dern

Charles Jourdain

Manel Kape

