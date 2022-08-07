Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
Great Wall’s Colab With Europe’s Biggest Dealer Group Is Next Big Step In China’s Automotive Takeover
Chinese auto giant Great Wall has teamed up with Europe’s biggest dealer group to bring its Ora and Wey brands to the continent. Ora’s cars include the Funky Cat EV, which is scheduled to hit Emil Frey dealerships in Germany at the back end of 2022, while the Wey premium brand will offer the Coffee 01 PHEV in the country, according to Auto News.
Mazda Plans To Raise Prices In North America By As Much As $350 As Profits Sink
A confluence of factors including parts shortages and inflation are driving prices up across the automotive market. Now, after a very rough first quarter for Mazda in terms of operating profits, the Japanese brand is recognizing the opportunity to raise prices as demand for its products swells. Led by the all-new CX-50 here in America and the new CX-60 overseas, Mazda believes volume will increase for the full fiscal year.
Big Incentives Are A Part Of Newly-Launched Tesla Ownership Loyalty Program In China
Over the course of 2022, Tesla has raised prices on its models multiple times resulting in vehicles that can cost more than $15,000 more than they did at the start of the year. Now, we’re hearing of a new Ownership Loyalty Program that’s offering deep discounts for those who want to trade in their older Tesla for an upgrade. The only catch is that you’ll need to be in China to take advantage of it.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Hyundai’s Operating Profits Expected To Top 10 Trillion Won For The First Time In History
Operating profits at Hyundai Motors are expected to hit 10 trillion won ($7.7 billion) this year for the first time in its history. Forecasters had initially expected the Korean carmaker’s operating profits to top out at 8 trillion won ($6.1 billion) for 2022 but have raised estimates to over 10 trillion won ($7.7 billion). This would represent a jump of 51.9 per cent compared to 2021 and comes on the back of unexpectedly strong results in the second quarter of the year.
Ford’s PR Director Trolls Elon Musk For Offloading $6.9B Tesla Shares
Ford North America Production Communications director Mike Levine has trolled Elon Musk for selling $6.9 billion worth of Tesla shares. The eccentric chief executive of Tesla started selling Tesla shares on Friday, eventually offloading some 7.92 million shares. He took to Twitter to confirm he was selling in the event that a judge in the Delaware Chancery Court decides that he needs to follow through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, despite his attempts to pull out of the deal.
Foxconn To Build Electric Tractors At Old GM Plant In Lordstown, Ohio
The maker of the iPhone, the iPad, and the Amazon Kindle has announced that it will be building electric tractors at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, announced today that it will provide assembly services for DBA Monarch Tractor. The agricultural equipment company will have its next-generation tractors and battery packs built by the international industrial giant.
Tesla Is Trying To Set Up A Factory In Canada
Tesla revealed that it is lobbying the government of the Canadian province of Ontario as part of an effort to set up an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the country. The company disclosed the efforts to Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner, reports Reuters, and is working with the government to “identify opportunities for industrial facility permitting reforms.”
Ford To Nearly Double Michigan’s Solar Power Output To Supply Plants With Green Energy
Ford today announced the largest single purchase of renewable energy in U.S. history. Partnering with DTE Energy, the company intends to be able to attribute the entirety of its electricity use in Michigan to clean energy in the near future. As part of the agreement, DTE will add 650 megawatts...
