TBo
2d ago
The poor crook got more than he was planning on getting. All he wanted was a little money. The good thing is that we won’t have to worry about him harming someone in the future.
Bluetick Coonhound
2d ago
it's sad a man had lost his life but he was in the wrong and thankfully the bystander was there to intervene when he did...here in Missouri the good guy has decided to arm there self so no more innocent people are injured or killed.
mushroom man
2d ago
We need more of this! But someone out there will use this as a reason to start burning the city’s and looting store in the name of protecting.
