Hillsborough County, FL

Republican-controlled Florida Senate will decide if Andrew Warren's suspension becomes permanent

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis cited a pledge by the twice-elected state attorney to not enforce a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Tampa teachers hand-deliver school supplies before the first day of school

School starts Wednesday in Hillsborough County. And with it — extra expenses for parents. To help offset back-to-school costs, Wharton High School organized a community outreach event to hand-deliver school supplies to students ahead of the first day of school. On Monday, around 100 teachers and faculty loaded five...
Low-carb Florida life with Dennis Perez of Black Tie Kitchen

In Florida, there’s no shortage of Cuban bread, key lime pie or shrimp and grits. But eating delicious food minus all the carbohydrates can get tricky. That’s where Dennis Perez comes in. He’s the content creator behind Black Tie Kitchen, a popular YouTube channel where he shares low-carb and keto-friendly foods with a side of humor.
