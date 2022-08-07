Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay referendums include public school funding, transit tax and environmental land protection
There are two major referendums that will come before Tampa Bay area voters on November's ballot, along with a pair of votes in two counties on the Aug. 23 primary that would increase property taxes to help fund public schools:. Hillsborough County: Transportation tax referendum. This would levy a 1%...
Republican-controlled Florida Senate will decide if Andrew Warren's suspension becomes permanent
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis cited a pledge by the twice-elected state attorney to not enforce a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Here are the constitutional amendments going before Florida voters in November
There will be three Constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot this November:. This would abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a way to submit proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution. The commission is made up...
Nikki Fried explains why Florida clean energy goals are finally being implemented after 15 years
———— Original Story, August 10, 7:30 a.m. Florida has a new plan for moving toward cleaner energy. As we’ve been reporting this week, that’s thanks to some 200 young people who pushed state leaders and especially Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to take action. WMFE environmental...
Florida's severe child psychiatrist shortage keeps one provider up at night
Florida needs pediatric psychiatrists. A map on the website of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry shows most of the state has a severe shortage. Some counties have no providers at all. The shortage started before the COVID-19 pandemic, and more providers have left their jobs since then....
Hillsborough's new state attorney will seek the death penalty in teacher's fatal stabbing
In one of her first acts since taking over as Hillsborough state attorney, Susan Lopez filed a notice that her office will seek the death penalty in the fatal stabbing of a Hillsborough County teacher in May. Matthew Terry was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend,...
'Every emergency doctor' will see an opioid overdose each shift, says a Tampa ER doctor
Florida has seen an “exponential rise” in overdoses linked to fentanyl, according to the state department of health, which issued a public health alert in July. In Florida, and around the nation, doctors say the epidemic is now disproportionately affecting people of color. “"I will go to work...
Tampa teachers hand-deliver school supplies before the first day of school
School starts Wednesday in Hillsborough County. And with it — extra expenses for parents. To help offset back-to-school costs, Wharton High School organized a community outreach event to hand-deliver school supplies to students ahead of the first day of school. On Monday, around 100 teachers and faculty loaded five...
Low-carb Florida life with Dennis Perez of Black Tie Kitchen
In Florida, there’s no shortage of Cuban bread, key lime pie or shrimp and grits. But eating delicious food minus all the carbohydrates can get tricky. That’s where Dennis Perez comes in. He’s the content creator behind Black Tie Kitchen, a popular YouTube channel where he shares low-carb and keto-friendly foods with a side of humor.
