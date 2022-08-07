ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYqO0_0h8G0SYM00

The Seattle Mariners (58-51) host the Los Angeles Angels (46-62) Sunday for their 4-game series finale at T-Mobile Park with the 1st pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Angels vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

L.A. won 2 of the first 3 games of this series. The first 2 games of this series were 1-run games, but the Angels crushed the Mariners 7-1 Saturday.

Season series: The Angels lead 7-4

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Angels at Mariners projected starters

LHP Tucker Davidson vs. LHP Marco Gonzales

Davidson is 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA (15 1/3 IP, 11 ER), 15 H, 13 BB and 10 K in 3 starts and 1 bullpen outing.

  • Making his 1st start for the Angels after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves earlier this month.
  • Last start: Lost 4-1 May 28 at home vs. the Miami Marlins pitching for the Braves with 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 4 BB and 3 K

Gonzales is 6-11 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 4.9 K/9 in 118 1/3 IP over 21 starts.

  • Last start: Lost 7-2 Monday at the New York Yankees with 5 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 9 H, 3 HR, 3 BB and 5 K
  • 2022 vs. the Angels: 1 start, a 2-1 loss June 26 in L.A. with 6 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 HR, 4 BB and 5 K.

Angels at Mariners odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Angels +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Mariners -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Angels +1.5 (-165) | Mariners -1.5 (+133)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Angels at Mariners picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 5, Angels 1

LEAN MARINERS (-160) because I’d rather lay it with Seattle’s RL at a plus-money payout.

But, the Mariners are a lot more productive at the plate vs. left-handed pitching and have a much stronger bullpen.

Seattle’s lineup scores more runs per 9 vs. lefties (3.99-3.32) and outranks L.A.’s lineup in wRC+ (110-84), wOBA (.315-.285), ISO (.146-.128) and BB/K rate (0.45-0.36), according to FanGraphs.

Also, Davidson gives up more walks than strikeouts, which is always the type of starting pitcher you want to fade.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

BET a HALF-UNIT on the MARINERS -1.5 (+133) only because they are just 2-7 RL as home favorites with Gonzales on the bump since the beginning of last season. In fact, Seattle is getting outscored in those games 4.22-3.67 on average.

However, as mentioned above, Seattle’s bullpen is a lot more reliable than L.A.’s. Mariners’ relievers have a better WAR, ERA, WHIP and FIP, per FanGraphs. Furthermore, the Angels relievers have logged a lot of pitches over the last 3 days.

BET a HALF-UNIT on the UNDER 7.5 (+105) because both lineup score fewer than 4.00 runs per 9 and the Under appears to be the sharper play.

Roughly 70% of the money is on the Under whereas nearly 90% of the bets are placed on the Over 7.5 (-125), per Pregame.com. Since professional bettors wager a lot more money than the average Joe, it’s wise to follow the cash column when it’s counter to the public.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

The Miami Marlins will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins have lost the first two games and will look to bounce back after a tough two games. As for the Phillies, they will be going for the sweep at home but will have a tough time going against Edward Cabrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Cubs (45-65) and Cincinnati Reds (44-66) begin a 3-game series Thursday with the opener being the nationally televised Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, at 7:15 p.m. ET (FOX). The Reds, who are the home team, will host the final 2 games of the series back in Cincinnati Saturday and Sunday. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cubs vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Mariners#Fantasy Baseball#The Los Angeles Angels#Braves#Ip#The New York Yankees#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster

With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters. A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air

MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Niko Gioacchini on his move to Orlando City, USMNT hopes, and his ‘Momager’

Consecutive phone calls last month sparked Niko Gioacchini’s move to Major League Soccer — the first from his agent, the second from his mother. Both delivered the news of Orlando City’s interest in making the 22-year-old USMNT forward its marquee summer signing. With a year left on his contract at French second-tier side Caen, and having spent the previous campaign on loan in Ligue 1 with Montpellier, Gioacchini knew it was time to find a new club — and to follow his instincts halfway across the world. “(My mom) asked me, straight up, ‘Niko, what do you want?’ She is very straightforward; she...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Boston

"Confusion" abounds within Red Sox organization on team's direction

BOSTON -- If you find yourself confused about the direction of the Boston Red Sox, you're not alone. Turns out, actual members of the Red Sox are in the same boat.That's according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, who reported that "confusion" is the most commonly used word from people within the organization when it comes to the team's approach at last week's trade deadline."Multiple members of the organization — from players and uniformed personnel to front-office members — used a common word in assessing the team's unwillingness to define itself as either a buyer or seller while orbiting the...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLS bests Liga MX 2-1 in 2022 MLS All-Star Game

MLS continues to make the case that it’s catching up to Liga MX, with the latest chapter being a 2-1 win in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. The All-Star Game obviously means less than the Seattle Sounders taking the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, ending over a decade of Mexican dominance, or the U.S. men’s national team having the better head-to-head record in World Cup qualifying, but both teams did appear to play with more intensity than your average mid-season showcase tends to have. Within the first 150 seconds, MLS had survived a VAR check for a handball, and then took the lead....
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors announce 2022 preseason schedule

Before officially opening their 2022 title defense in the regular season, the Golden State Warriors will participate in five preseason games to get ready for opening night. On Wednesday, the Warriors announced their preseason slate for the 2022-23 season. With training camp set to start on September 24 in San Francisco, the Warriors’ preseason opener will tip off on September 30 at 3 a.m. PT.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy