Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

The Seattle Mariners (58-51) host the Los Angeles Angels (46-62) Sunday for their 4-game series finale at T-Mobile Park with the 1st pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Angels vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

L.A. won 2 of the first 3 games of this series. The first 2 games of this series were 1-run games, but the Angels crushed the Mariners 7-1 Saturday.

Season series: The Angels lead 7-4

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Angels at Mariners projected starters

LHP Tucker Davidson vs. LHP Marco Gonzales

Davidson is 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA (15 1/3 IP, 11 ER), 15 H, 13 BB and 10 K in 3 starts and 1 bullpen outing.

Making his 1st start for the Angels after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves earlier this month.

Last start: Lost 4-1 May 28 at home vs. the Miami Marlins pitching for the Braves with 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 4 BB and 3 K

Gonzales is 6-11 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 4.9 K/9 in 118 1/3 IP over 21 starts.

Last start: Lost 7-2 Monday at the New York Yankees with 5 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 9 H, 3 HR, 3 BB and 5 K

2022 vs. the Angels: 1 start, a 2-1 loss June 26 in L.A. with 6 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 HR, 4 BB and 5 K.

Angels at Mariners odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:31 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Angels +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Mariners -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

: Angels +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Mariners -160 (bet $160 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Angels +1.5 (-165) | Mariners -1.5 (+133)

: Angels +1.5 (-165) | Mariners -1.5 (+133) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Angels at Mariners picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 5, Angels 1

LEAN MARINERS (-160) because I’d rather lay it with Seattle’s RL at a plus-money payout.

But, the Mariners are a lot more productive at the plate vs. left-handed pitching and have a much stronger bullpen.

Seattle’s lineup scores more runs per 9 vs. lefties (3.99-3.32) and outranks L.A.’s lineup in wRC+ (110-84), wOBA (.315-.285), ISO (.146-.128) and BB/K rate (0.45-0.36), according to FanGraphs.

Also, Davidson gives up more walks than strikeouts, which is always the type of starting pitcher you want to fade.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

BET a HALF-UNIT on the MARINERS -1.5 (+133) only because they are just 2-7 RL as home favorites with Gonzales on the bump since the beginning of last season. In fact, Seattle is getting outscored in those games 4.22-3.67 on average.

However, as mentioned above, Seattle’s bullpen is a lot more reliable than L.A.’s. Mariners’ relievers have a better WAR, ERA, WHIP and FIP, per FanGraphs. Furthermore, the Angels relievers have logged a lot of pitches over the last 3 days.

BET a HALF-UNIT on the UNDER 7.5 (+105) because both lineup score fewer than 4.00 runs per 9 and the Under appears to be the sharper play.

Roughly 70% of the money is on the Under whereas nearly 90% of the bets are placed on the Over 7.5 (-125), per Pregame.com. Since professional bettors wager a lot more money than the average Joe, it’s wise to follow the cash column when it’s counter to the public.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).