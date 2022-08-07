Read full article on original website
Curious About Foldable Phones But Wary of the Price Tag? Try These Foldables for $300
Anyone that keeps up with the latest tech news is probably aware of Samsung Unpacked and the company’s new generation of foldable smartphones. Motorola is also rolling out a new foldable, and there are always rumors that Apple is exploring a foldable iPhone (though we think that’s unlikely in 2022). If you’re an early adopter who loves to get his or her hands on the newest tech, then you’re probably dying to try out a futuristic foldable phone. The problem is that the best folding smartphones are still pricey. Take the duo that Samsung just announced, the Galaxy Z Flip 4...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Extreme Edition: Specifications, design and launch date revealed as Geekbench listing surfaces
Specifications, design and the launch date of the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition have already been confirmed. Equipped with a 108 MP primary camera, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will also have a 1.5K display. A Geekbench listing has shown that the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will make good use of its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset too.
notebookcheck.net
Vivaldi 5.4 now available with custom rocker gestures and multiple other improvements
Earlier today, Vivaldi Technologies released a new stable version of its flagship product, namely Vivaldi Browser. Version 5.4 comes with bug fixes, minor tweaks, as well as a few noticeable changes, such as the ability to customize rocker gestures and to mute sound in web panels. The full version label...
notebookcheck.net
Google adds new features for improved sleep with wallpaper dimming in Android 13
Google has released a new version of its Digital Wellbeing app to beta testers, which you can join via the Google Play Store. Bundled with Pixel smartphones, the beta app update provides a look at features that Google plans to introduce with Android 13. For reference, the Android 13 Beta program has now reached Beta 4.1, which should be one of the final beta updates before Google releases a stable update to AOSP and Pixel smartphones.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
notebookcheck.net
LG TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8 unveiled with 3D audio, ANC and UV disinfection functionality
LG has released new TWS earbuds under its TONE Free series. Sold as the TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8, the trio feature exciting features, including a charging case with a built-in UV light to disinfect the earbuds as they recharge. The TONE Free T90 are the world's first earbuds with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head tracking, too.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Partition smart washing and drying machine can wash two loads at once
The Xiaomi Mijia Partition Washing and Drying machine 15 kg (~33 lbs) will shortly launch in China. The device has two drums stacked one on top of the other, allowing you to wash two loads of clothes simultaneously. The machine has a total capacity of 15 kg (33~lbs), with the lower drum capable of a 10 kg (~22 lbs) washing load, and the top drum can handle 5 kg (~11 lbs). The machine at the base of the device can also dry up to 10 kg (~22 lbs) of clothing, bedding or towels.
notebookcheck.net
SuperCam discreet security camera power bank 2-in-1 device has 100 W charging
The SuperCam from Harbor Dynamics two-in-one device is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget combines a security camera with a power bank. The company claims the device is incredibly discreet, suggesting you could use it to monitor your front door or living space to detect intruders. The 1080p camera has a...
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum presents TH60 / TH80 mini PCs with Intel Tiger Lake-H45 processors
The new DeskMini TH60 / TH80 mini PC models come equipped with Intel's 11th gen Tiger Lake-H45 mobile processors and support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM plus up to 4 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage. Minisforum is offering barebones with no RAM and storage, as well as versions with up to 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage.
notebookcheck.net
F15S low-cost smartwatch arrives with temperature and blood pressure sensors
The F15S is a new cheaper smartwatch from China. The gadget, available via TOMTOP, has many popular features, such as Bluetooth calling and music playback. The wearable is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, with the ability to receive notifications. You can control the device via voice commands, touchscreen, and rotary crown.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Avata: Release date, prices, accessories and in-hand photos emerge for upcoming FPV drone
More details about the DJI Avata and its various accessories have leaked ahead of their launch later this month. From prices to a specific release date, it appears that DJI has finalised its next-generation FPV drone, which will debut with two head units. Gadget Camera Leaks / Rumors. It seems...
notebookcheck.net
Anker eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop launches with optional auto-emptying dock
The Anker eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop has been launched. The gadget has up to 3,200 Pa suction power with four power levels available. For mopping, the device has a built-in 200 ml water tank and three water flow levels for different floor types. iPath Laser Navigation...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: Premium smartwatch previewed with new features
Xiaomi has begun teasing the Watch S1 Pro, another device that it will unveil on August 11 during CEO Lei Jun's annual speech. As we have reported separately, another device will be the MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi's first foldable since last year's Mi MIX Fold. As the smartwatch's name implies, it will be a more advanced version of the Watch S1 that debuted in December 2021. Incidentally, Xiaomi also sells the Watch S1 Active, with which the Watch S1 Pro shares hardly any design features.
notebookcheck.net
HiBy launches the RS2 digital audio player
The new RS2 is HiBy's second digital audio player that uses the Darwin audio architecture and can be pre-ordered for US$479. It supports up to 4 TB of storage via two card slots, 3.5 / 4.4 mm dual headphone output, PCM 384 kHz/DSD 256 audio, as well as up to 10 hours of play time and 40 days standby.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold to launch with innovative 'ultra-micro-hole camera' for superior display image quality
Reputedly, Google has developed an alternative to the under-display camera (UDC), a technology pioneered by the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and ZTE. According to Digital Chat Station, Google's innovation will result in a punch-hole-free display while also avoiding the complexities and visual drawbacks of Samsung's UDC solutions. Supposedly, Google's method will not interfere with the front-facing camera's image quality either, another drawback of the UDC in the Galaxy Z Fold3.
Give Your Back-to-School Look a Boost With These Sneakers
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.One of the biggest things I miss about being in school is choosing new items to add to my everyday wardrobe before the year begins. There was something so exciting about picking out all the cool stuff I was going to be sporting that year as I relentlessly tried to look cooler than I actually was. The cherry on the top of all back-to-school shopping was, of course, picking out a new pair of shoes. The right pair of sneakers could be the major...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Watch 3 reservations are now open in China ahead of its launch
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. OPPO has reiterated that it has something to add to the slew of launches for potentially cutting-edge devices set to start from about 24 hours from now (August 9, 2022), via its new Watch 3 reservations page. The new post confirms a design change compared to its high-end predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Band 2 presented with a large AMOLED display and NFC capabilities at a budget price
Oppo has unveiled the Band 2, a much cheaper alternative to the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro that the company also presented today. Succeeding the original Oppo Band, the Oppo Band 2 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display that resolves at 256 x 402 pixels. For context, the Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch display and looks more like the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. By contrast, the Oppo Band 2 resembles the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi released last month.
notebookcheck.net
MSI True Color software update adds AdobeRGB and Display P3 color options
If you own an MSI gaming laptop with an OLED display, then this latest update will make switching between different color profiles a lot easier. Previous versions had no option to set AdobeRGB or P3 color spaces even if the panel could support them. In our review of the MSI...
