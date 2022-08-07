Read full article on original website
Best USB-C portable chargers & power banks 2022
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
The Verge
Jabra’s terrific Elite 3 wireless earbuds are just $59.99 today
Times are hard, we get it, which is why today’s deal on Jabra’s budget-friendly Elite 3 wireless earbuds stands out. They may lack the bells and whistles other high-quality buds offer, like multipoint support and active noise cancellation, but these are still among our favorites because they boast great sound quality, long battery life, and extreme comfort even for long periods of time. They also offer other niceties, including an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, the ability to use any earbud independently, and easy-to-use controls.
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
notebookcheck.net
F15S low-cost smartwatch arrives with temperature and blood pressure sensors
The F15S is a new cheaper smartwatch from China. The gadget, available via TOMTOP, has many popular features, such as Bluetooth calling and music playback. The wearable is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, with the ability to receive notifications. You can control the device via voice commands, touchscreen, and rotary crown.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Engadget
Xiaomi's second foldable phone is only 5.4mm thick in tablet mode
Merely a day after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi was quick to follow with a surprising punch. The Mix Fold 2 is the Chinese brand's second foldable phone, featuring a surprising thickness of just 5.4mm when opened — barely enough to house a USB-C port — and 11.2mm thick when folded. While Huawei's Mate Xs 2 is also 5.4mm thick when opened, bear in mind that it folds outwards instead and therefore lacks a secondary display, not to mention its 11.1mm-thick camera "column."
TechSpot
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with smaller form factor, improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio go up for pre-order
In a nutshell: Samsung as part of its late summer Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled an updated version of its high-end Buds Pro earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a compact, ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller compared to the original Buds Pro, measuring 19.9mm x 21.6mm x 18.7mm and tipping the scales at just 5.5g.
notebookcheck.net
Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 vs. 9420 2-in-1: What's the difference?
Dell launched its 2022 Latitude 9430 2-in-1 early last month to replace the 2021 Latitude 9420 2-in-1. The newer model is expectedly a smaller year-over-year update for the series given that the 9420 2-in-1 was already a full-fledged redesign of the even older 2020 Latitude 9410 2-in-1. Since the Latitude 9430 2-in-1 shares the same physical features as the 9420 2-in-1, users will have to dig a little deeper to notice any differences between them. Let's go over the three major upgrades that the 2022 model offers over the 2021 version.
notebookcheck.net
Moto X30 Pro officially debuts as the world's first 200 MP camera smartphone
A few hours ago, Motorola unveiled its most premium smartphone for the year in China. The Moto X30 Pro makes its debut today after a postponed launch event last week, and does so with aplomb thanks to a handful of ultra-level hardware. The new flagship phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+...
Apple Insider
Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories — a charger and a portable battery pack — that can output 245 watts worth of power.
Engadget
Yamaha’s flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds arrive in the US for $280
After launching earlier this summer, Yamaha’s flagship TW-E7B true wireless earbuds are now available in the US. You can buy them starting today for $279.95. The TW-E7B have a few things going for them. They’re the first true wireless earbuds from Yamaha to include the company’s proprietary active noise cancelation algorithm. Yamaha claims its take on ANC doesn’t “color” audio the way some implementations do. The earbuds also feature an internal microphone that monitors how the shape of your ear affects audio output and adjusts accordingly.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: Premium smartwatch previewed with new features
Xiaomi has begun teasing the Watch S1 Pro, another device that it will unveil on August 11 during CEO Lei Jun's annual speech. As we have reported separately, another device will be the MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi's first foldable since last year's Mi MIX Fold. As the smartwatch's name implies, it will be a more advanced version of the Watch S1 that debuted in December 2021. Incidentally, Xiaomi also sells the Watch S1 Active, with which the Watch S1 Pro shares hardly any design features.
notebookcheck.net
SuperCam discreet security camera power bank 2-in-1 device has 100 W charging
The SuperCam from Harbor Dynamics two-in-one device is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget combines a security camera with a power bank. The company claims the device is incredibly discreet, suggesting you could use it to monitor your front door or living space to detect intruders. The 1080p camera has a...
Google TV could get you moving with rumored Wear OS integration, Nest Audio support
Google TV is looking to unify more of what users do at home. Google is looking to bring interactable fitness, smart home information, and wireless speakers to its TV service.
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
notebookcheck.net
LOKMAT Comet Pro affordable smartwatch launches with SpO2 and blood pressure monitors
The LOKMAT Comet Pro is a new smartwatch from the Chinese brand, following the launch of the LOKMAT APPLLP 2 PRO. The latest wearable is an upgraded version of the LOKMAT Comet watch. Compared to the Comet, the Pro has a larger 1.32-in display with a higher resolution of 360 x 360 px. The gadget supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with iOS 9 or Android 5.1 and above smartphones.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds deliver a sleeker design — and a higher $229 price tag
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a slimmed-down design and high-resolution audio support, but will they be worth the $229?
notebookcheck.net
Vivaldi 5.4 now available with custom rocker gestures and multiple other improvements
Earlier today, Vivaldi Technologies released a new stable version of its flagship product, namely Vivaldi Browser. Version 5.4 comes with bug fixes, minor tweaks, as well as a few noticeable changes, such as the ability to customize rocker gestures and to mute sound in web panels. The full version label...
