Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
Lisha Lee Gatchel-McKinley
Lisha Lee Gatchel- McKinley, 60, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Wabash. She was born on January 4, 1962, to Foster Jr. and Barbara (Edwards) Gatchel. Lisha was a 1980 graduate of Wabash High School. She married...
Colton Michael Mullett
Colton Michael Mullett, 29, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:07 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 13, 1993, in Wabash, Indiana, to Terry L. Mullett and Katherine “Katie”(Laird) Ply. Colton was a 2011 graduate of Southwood High School. He was a...
Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre announces 58th Season performances
PERU, IN- Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre is preparing for their 58th Season. This season will bring five shows to the Ole stage at the historic Peru Depot. As always, each show has six regular performances over two weekends, beginning with the popular dinner theatre. The 58th Season opens September 29th,...
James L. Parker
James L. Parker, 59, of Wabash, Indiana, passed away on August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1963, to Ray K. and Betty (Shinn) Parker in Melborne, Florida. James worked in construction for Tradesman International in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He married Mary Katie King on February 17, 2005. He served in the United States Navy. He attended Bachelor Creek Church of Christ in Wabash. James loved photography, especially taking photos of nature and hummingbirds. He also enjoyed bonfires and outdoor movies with his family and smoking meat.
Joan “Joann” Hill
Joan “Joann” Hill, 82, of Wabash, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital. She was born to Kelley and Sadie (Moore) Lane on April 28, 1940, in Dungannon, Virginia. Joan enjoyed watching hummingbirds, playing games on her iPad, and always made...
FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
Two new shows coming to Eagles Theatre
WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced two shows at the Eagles Theatre. Tickets for Ace Frehley and The Songwriters Sing go on sale Thurs. Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. The Songwriters Sing – Thursday, Sept. 29...
Grant County Sheriff’s Department understaffed and underfunded
This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.
