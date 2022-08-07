ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Surprise team moves into playoff contention, huge liability

A team that last won an MLB playoff series eight years ago and were sellers, not buyers, at the trade deadline, has moved into wild-card contention. And, if they can win it all, look for some serious gambling implications. The under-the-radar Baltimore Orioles – quick, name their manager – are...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
TAMPA, FL
The Baltimore Sun

New lawsuit: Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm. To himself.

The wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that their younger son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm, which over the decades has won billions of dollars for victims of asbestos and tobacco, for a price to be determined later. The buyer: Louis Angelos himself. Georgia K. Angelos’ claim, in Baltimore County Circuit Court, comes two months after she and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
