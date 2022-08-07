Read full article on original website
Savannah Tribune
Ashford Tea Company, Poet-Tea Offers Monthly Art and Tea Experience For The Mind and Body
“Slow down, breathe, and be in the moment” is what Wayne Ashford wants us to do. In a time when so many are constantly on the go, Ashford launched Poet-Tea at Ashford Tea Company to give people a moment to break away from the on-the-go routine of life. Poet-Tea...
connectsavannah.com
SAD BUT TRUE: Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp shutting down for good
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
connectsavannah.com
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall
Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
wtoc.com
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
Last chance to purchase raffle tickets for SFD Firefighter battling cancer | Drawing Friday 8/12
Statesboro Fire Department firefighters are holding a fundraiser raffle for one of their own battling cancer, firefighter Calvin Hitchcock. Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased by check or cash at:. 58 Independence Way. Statesboro, GA 30458. Or. 34 East Main Street. Statesboro, GA 30458. If you need to...
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
WJCL
Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson Varnell
Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson Varnell passed away on August 9th, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by loved ones after a 13-year battle with kidney cancer. Jackie graduated from Statesboro High School with Honors in 1966 and pursued a lifelong, innovative, and award-winning career in Math education. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Georgia Southern College in 1970. She earned a Master’s Degree with Honors from West Georgia College in 1977, and a Specialist Degree with Honors from Valdosta State College in 1988, where she published research on Peer-Tutoring and Cooperative Learning.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern begins Fall 2022, university leaders say in some ways they’re preparing for an exciting new year. In some ways, they’re preparing for 2019. As students return to all three campuses, classes, dining areas, and everything else will be completely reopened from...
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
Natasha Canty
It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Natasha Canty, who entered rest, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences at this time. Final...
Parker’s offers $5k for info leading to arrest in deadly Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting outside one of its gas stations. Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the 28-year-old was shot and killed […]
WJCL
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
Free microchipping clinic in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry. According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take […]
WJCL
Center for Women's Health opens in Pooler; mammography center run by women for women
POOLER, Ga. — The Center for Women’s Health by Coastal Imaging has finally opened its doors in Pooler. It's providing a new experience for mammography. "I think this place is the epitome of having a very relaxed environment," Medical Director and Lead Physician Dr. Jessica Wilder said the spa-like facility is exactly what women need.
Ships wait offshore in bottleneck at Port of Savannah
Georgia Ports Authority officials say an offshore bottleneck at the Port of Savannah has peaked. Incoming holiday cargo and diversions from other ports have caused record volumes — and kept ships offshore. GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said more than 40 ships were waiting to come into the port...
WJCL
New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
Congressman Allen donates books to City Hall’s children’s reading nook
U.S. Congressman Rick Allen, who represents Bulloch County as the Georgia 12th district representative, visited Statesboro City Hall Wednesday, August 10, 2022 bearing gifts from the Library of Congress. The 85 books donated by Congressman Allen have been placed in the reading nook in the lobby of City Hall. The...
