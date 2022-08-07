ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada

Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time. 
MONO COUNTY, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
ELKO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
NEVADA STATE
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate

The analysis comes as lawmakers in 2019 ended the practice of “prison gerrymandering,” in which incarcerated people are counted in the census as part of the county where their prison is located, rather than their last home. The post For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

