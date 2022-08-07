Read full article on original website
New NASA satellite images show Death Valley flooding
NASA has released new images showing the park and extended area before and after the storm.
Fox5 KVVU
Death Valley National Park resident, ranger talks about widespread damage from flash flooding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following historic flash flooding at Death Valley National Park, the National Park Service provided updates on the damage as park roads remain closed. Thursday morning National Park Ranger and Incident Information Officer Jennette Jurado looked outside her home window to see rushing water surround her driveway.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as possible storms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
Coyote killing cat in east Las Vegas valley prompts awareness of pet safety
Keeping your pets safe from coyotes. An east valley resident has a warning to pet owners after she lost her cat in a coyote attack and it was all caught on security camera.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada
Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake
MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time.
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
KOLO TV Reno
Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Supply chain problems lower in Nevada, survey says
Supply chain problems continue to hamper the economy across the U.S., but a new survey shows small businesses in Nevada are reporting fewer problems than businesses in most states.
DMV doing away with walk-ins beginning next week
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15.
For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate
The analysis comes as lawmakers in 2019 ended the practice of “prison gerrymandering,” in which incarcerated people are counted in the census as part of the county where their prison is located, rather than their last home. The post For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Inflation impacts Southern Nevada families with back-to-school spending on a budget
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year, inflation impacts parents’ back-to-school shopping plans. Every year Goodwill stores in Southern Nevada see a high demand before school starts. This year, more parents are buying gently used clothes. Bryan Stewart, VP of Marketing for Communications for Goodwill of Southern Nevada, said...
fernleyreporter.com
Democratic nominee for secretary of state critical of Nye County’s plan for hand counting all-paper ballots for election
Nevada’s Nye County will to go to hand-counting of all-paper ballots for the 2022 general election and Democratic secretary of state nominee Cisco Aguilar roundly criticized the move on Nevada Newsmakers. “What are the costs of implementing paper ballots, hand-counting, first of all?” he asked in an interview that...
