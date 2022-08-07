ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Doja Cat Responds to Mental Health Concerns After Shaving Her Head—“I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

By Alex Hopper
 4 days ago
Doja Cat is responding to fans who have chalked up her recent decision to shave off all of her hair and eyebrows to mental health issues.

The rapper has been getting into it with fans on Twitter all week, even before the seemingly impromptu decision to shave off all her hair on an Instagram Live. On Tuesday (August 2), Doja received a wave of backlash after she Tweeted, “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” She then followed up with individual fans who responded negatively to the post with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.”

Doja then escalated her controversial online presence when she popped up on Instagram Live with the new haircut and a razor ready to take her eyebrows next.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja said in the video. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Soon after, the “Kiss Me More” rapper got hit with the Britney Spears treatment with fans questioning her mental state after debuting the new look. She took to Instagram Live a second time to address their concerns.

“I’m rich, I’m fine,” she said. “Just the whole ‘Are you okay, queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out ,and that would be my pubics. I want to rip my fucking pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it.”

Amanda Palmer of the Dresden Dolls (who historically shaved off her eyebrows and penciled in new ones across her career), came out in defense of the rapper, attributing her no-eyebrows look to an old interview where Doja talked about loving Palmer’s look.

“New eyebrow look. o yeah. you got it,” Palmer captioned on Instagram with photos of herself and Doja. “I saw an old interview with @dojacat saying she loved the @dresdendolls. i hope the world finally comes to accept the beauty of the spontaneously squiggled liquid eyeliner eyebrow. if this becomes a Thing, i will giggle for years.”

Watch both Instagram Live videos below.

