Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Strong trade winds continue, gradually easing up later today
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Strong trade winds continue through much of today with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will favor windward areas with isolated showers over leeward zones. Highs 85 to 90. Trades 15 to 25 mph. Strong trade winds will continue through much of today due to high pressure to...
KITV.com
Red Flag Warning extended into Thursday, Wind Advisory posted
PUKALANI, Maui ( KITV4) - The Red Flag Warning has been extended to Thursday evening at 6pm for all leeward areas of the Hawaiian Islands. Hot and dry conditions, high winds, and low relative humidity mean that if a fire sparks it could spread very rapidly. A wind advisory is...
Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory for several islands
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for leeward areas statewide on Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Hawaii will soon be under a ‘Fire Weather Watch’
Hawaii will soon be under a fire weather watch due to a combination of dry fuels, strong gusty trade winds and low relative humidity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters battle raging wildfire on Hawaii Island as red flag warning remains in effect
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds are fueling a wildfire on Hawaii Island in the Waikoloa region. Officials said gusts above 30 mph have pushed the flames from inside the Pohakuloa Training Area, onto state property, on the Kona side of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway near Puuanuhulu. As of 6...
KITV.com
Fast-moving brushfire on Big Island near Pohakuloa Training Area now over 700 acres
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Fire Department is reporting a large brush fire in the Pohakuloa Training Area that started on Wednesday, on the east side of the Big Island. As of Wednesday evening, the fire had grown to over 700 acres. It is currently moving westerly towards highway...
Power outage in Kalihi area
According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, over a thousands customers are without power in the Kalihi area.
KITV.com
Rising concrete prices to impact Hawaii construction and development
HONOLULU (KITV4) To make concrete, you need cement, and like almost everything, the price of this material is going up dramatically. Industry experts predict a 30 to 60 percent increase in concrete prices by the end of this year and into 2023. Construction experts say the dramatic increase in concrete...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to access the Blue Angels air show
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here's what the rising cost of goods and services means for restaurants, bars
Consumer prices have gone up almost 7% overall in Honolulu in the last year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report found increases across all sectors — including food. The food marketing agency Food Gurus Hawaii tracks trends in restaurant sales each...
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing. Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach — the sight of which triggered a scare that left people running in all directions. Local academy helps...
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
KITV.com
14 new COVID-related deaths, 3,189 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,189 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,606. First potential COVID cluster happens during first week of school at Hickam Elementary. The...
The Flight Deal
United: San Francisco – Honolulu / Kauai / Kona / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). Starting $161 (Basic Economy) / $221 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council will vote to limit commercial activity at popular beach park
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council continues to crack down on commercial activity. It's set to discuss and vote Wednesday on whether Kokololio Beach Park will join the list of places on Oahu where tours and buses aren't allowed.
KITV.com
Burning debate on whether Hawaii can go to 100% renewable energy by 2045
OAHU (KITV)- As the summer is heating up, so are electrical rates. As we told you over the weekend Hawaiian Electric forecasts user bills to go up by seven percent in Oahu, with the closure of the state's last coal plant. HECO will use petroleum power plants to help fill the void. Which may contradict the state's goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2045.
Comments / 0