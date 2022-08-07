ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Red Flag Warning extended into Thursday, Wind Advisory posted

PUKALANI, Maui ( KITV4) - The Red Flag Warning has been extended to Thursday evening at 6pm for all leeward areas of the Hawaiian Islands. Hot and dry conditions, high winds, and low relative humidity mean that if a fire sparks it could spread very rapidly. A wind advisory is...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Pukalani, HI
KITV.com

Rising concrete prices to impact Hawaii construction and development

HONOLULU (KITV4) To make concrete, you need cement, and like almost everything, the price of this material is going up dramatically. Industry experts predict a 30 to 60 percent increase in concrete prices by the end of this year and into 2023. Construction experts say the dramatic increase in concrete...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Winds#Fair Trade
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to access the Blue Angels air show

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KITV.com

Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
HONOLULU, HI
The Flight Deal

United: San Francisco – Honolulu / Kauai / Kona / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). Starting $161 (Basic Economy) / $221 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KITV.com

Burning debate on whether Hawaii can go to 100% renewable energy by 2045

OAHU (KITV)- As the summer is heating up, so are electrical rates. As we told you over the weekend Hawaiian Electric forecasts user bills to go up by seven percent in Oahu, with the closure of the state's last coal plant. HECO will use petroleum power plants to help fill the void. Which may contradict the state's goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2045.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy