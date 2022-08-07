ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Claims That Her Sons Have Chosen Not to See Her

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

After her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made comments about her relationship with her sons, Britney Spears took to her Instagram stories Saturday night (Aug 6) to respond.

Federline broke his decade-long silence in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail where he discussed her sons’ discomfort with Spears’ online personality—so much so that they have decided not to see her.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Federline said.

The pair share two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden 15. The 44-year former dancer then added that the “nude selfies” Spears has been posting on Instagram have caused a major rift in her relationship with her kids, “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else.”

Soon after Federline’s interview made the rounds online, Spears responded to the claims on her Instagram story.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children …” she wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone… It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also shared his thoughts on the matter.

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari said on his Instagram story. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

He continued, “Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich (sic) probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing (sic) to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13-year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPQNR_0h8FohxN00

Britney Spears (Photo: Rich Fury)

Comments / 0

