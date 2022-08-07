ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance

ATLANTA – A new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families has found that about 20% of Georgia women of childbearing age are uninsured. The rate of uninsured women between 18 and 44 years old is one of the highest in the country, putting Georgia in 46th place on a national ranking, the report said.
Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth

ATLANTA – New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively.
