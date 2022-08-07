Read full article on original website
Arrested in Hawaii, Instagram model Courtney Clenney faces murder charge in Miami for death of boyfriend
Miami, Florida (WFOR) -- An Instagram model who was involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested in Hawaii. The attorney for Courtney Clenney confirmed to CBS4 that she is facing a charge of murder in the April 3rd killing of Christian Toby Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside One Paraiso in Edgewater.
Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance
ATLANTA – A new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families has found that about 20% of Georgia women of childbearing age are uninsured. The rate of uninsured women between 18 and 44 years old is one of the highest in the country, putting Georgia in 46th place on a national ranking, the report said.
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care.
Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor
ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
Georgia policy group says state's economic outlook isn't as rosy as federal jobs report indicates
(The Center Square) — While many pundits lauded Friday’s job numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a Georgia nonprofit is raising a red flag. On Friday, the feds announced higher than expected job numbers, showing that total non-farm payroll employment increased by 528,000 in July.
Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth
ATLANTA – New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively.
'An awesome feeling' — Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated sea turtle
A lot of milestones are being celebrated on the coast in Georgia’s Golden Isles this year. Jekyll Island is marking 75 years as a state park and its Georgia Sea Turtle Center is in its 15th year. On the island, another major milestone was reached this summer in the...
