Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
PARP Inhibitor Regimen Leads to Promising ORR in ES-SCLC
The combination of talazoparib and temozolomide elicited an objective response rate of 39.3% in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer who were relapsed or refractory to a frontline platinum-based chemotherapy regimen, according to data from a phase 2 UCLA/TRIO-US L-07 trial. When talazoparib (Talzenna) was combined with low-dose temozolomide...
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Improves Secondary Efficacy End Points in RCC
Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discusses results from the KEYNOTE-564 efficacy analysis of adjuvant pembrolizumab in renal cell carcinoma. Toni K. Choueiri, MD, medical director of International Strategic Initiatives, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, senior physician and director of the Kidney Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses results from the KEYNOTE-564 (NCT03142334) efficacy analysis of adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
targetedonc.com
Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
targetedonc.com
CAR T Cells Have Potential as Earlier-Line Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma. Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, director of multiple myeloma research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and hematology specialist at Tennessee Oncology, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
targetedonc.com
Tarlatamab Demonstrates Preliminary Antitumor Efficacy in Heavily Pretreated SCLC
Interim findings from the phase 1 DELLphi-300 shows that tarlatamab may induce responses in heavily-pretreated patients with small cell lung cancer. Tarlatamab (AMG 757), a DLL3-targeted immunotherapy, showed anti-tumor activity with promising response duration in patients with heavily pretreated small cell lung cancer (SCLC), according to interim phase 1 study findings presented during the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
targetedonc.com
Datopotamab Deruxtecan/Pembrolizumab Displays Responses With or Without Chemotherapy in Advanced NSCLC
Datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy showed promising efficacy and a manageable safety profile in advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer without actionable genomic alterations. The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) datopotamab deruxtecan (DS-1062a) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), with or without platinum-based chemotherapy, demonstrated promising efficacy and a...
targetedonc.com
Survival Benefit Seen With Frontline Tremelimumab/Durvalumab/Chemo in Some mNSCLC
The combination of tremelimumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy in the first-line elicited survival benefit in patients with metastatic nonsquamous cell non–small cell lung cancer who harbor STK11, KEAP1, and KRAS mutations. First-line tremelimumab, durvalumab (Imfinzi), and chemotherapy, appeared to be associated with overall (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit...
targetedonc.com
Early Study of Devimistat/Gemcitabine in Biliary Cancer Concludes
A study of devimistat in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer has been successfully completed. A phase 1b clinical trial testing devimistat (CPI-613) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE-921 Trial of Pembrolizumab and Chemo Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC
The phase 3 KEYNOTE-921 trial did not meet its coprimary end points of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in addition to docetaxel did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), missing the...
targetedonc.com
Implementing Screening Can Double Survival for Patients With Lung Cancer
An easy way to double survival for patients with lung cancer is by removing the barriers to screening. Removing the barriers to lung cancer screening, especially for high-risk populations, can double survival in patients within the next 5 years, according to a presentation by Giorgio V. Scagliotti, MD, PhD at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
Comments / 0