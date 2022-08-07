Read full article on original website
CAR T Cells Have Potential as Earlier-Line Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma. Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, director of multiple myeloma research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and hematology specialist at Tennessee Oncology, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma.
Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
Tarlatamab Demonstrates Preliminary Antitumor Efficacy in Heavily Pretreated SCLC
Interim findings from the phase 1 DELLphi-300 shows that tarlatamab may induce responses in heavily-pretreated patients with small cell lung cancer. Tarlatamab (AMG 757), a DLL3-targeted immunotherapy, showed anti-tumor activity with promising response duration in patients with heavily pretreated small cell lung cancer (SCLC), according to interim phase 1 study findings presented during the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
Survival Benefit Seen With Frontline Tremelimumab/Durvalumab/Chemo in Some mNSCLC
The combination of tremelimumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy in the first-line elicited survival benefit in patients with metastatic nonsquamous cell non–small cell lung cancer who harbor STK11, KEAP1, and KRAS mutations. First-line tremelimumab, durvalumab (Imfinzi), and chemotherapy, appeared to be associated with overall (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit...
Datopotamab Deruxtecan/Pembrolizumab Displays Responses With or Without Chemotherapy in Advanced NSCLC
Datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy showed promising efficacy and a manageable safety profile in advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer without actionable genomic alterations. The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) datopotamab deruxtecan (DS-1062a) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), with or without platinum-based chemotherapy, demonstrated promising efficacy and a...
As Backlog of Delayed Cancer Screenings are Addressed, Inequities in Care Persist
In an interview with Targeted OncologyTM, Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, FASCO, discusses the impact of delayed cancer screenings in potential patients and how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing inequities in cancer care. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced patients with cancer to stay home and take extra precautions, it...
HRQOL Disparities Identified in Older Patients Living in Rural Communities
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jennifer Moss, MD, discussed health-related quality-of-life in older, rural vs urban patients with cancer and survivors. She also explained factors contributing to the disparity and how to improve outcomes for the population. Based on findings from over 200,000 patients who survived either breast cancer,...
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending that students who are exposed to COVID-19 quarantine at home, in a set of updated guidelines released Thursday. The agency is also no longer recommending routine COVID-19 testing for most people who do not...
Early Study of Devimistat/Gemcitabine in Biliary Cancer Concludes
A study of devimistat in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer has been successfully completed. A phase 1b clinical trial testing devimistat (CPI-613) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary...
KEYNOTE-921 Trial of Pembrolizumab and Chemo Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC
The phase 3 KEYNOTE-921 trial did not meet its coprimary end points of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in addition to docetaxel did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), missing the...
Implementing Screening Can Double Survival for Patients With Lung Cancer
An easy way to double survival for patients with lung cancer is by removing the barriers to screening. Removing the barriers to lung cancer screening, especially for high-risk populations, can double survival in patients within the next 5 years, according to a presentation by Giorgio V. Scagliotti, MD, PhD at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
Triplet Therapy Plus Transplantation Prolongs PFS in Multiple Myeloma
With a median progression-free survival of 46.2 months in the RVD-alone group and 67.5 months in the transplantation group, lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone plus autologous stem cell transplantation extends overall survival in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Induction treatment with the triplet of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone...
