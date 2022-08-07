ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay News Wire

Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market

St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November

Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Economy#Horse#Tbt
thegabber.com

Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches Aug. 12-14

Friday, Aug. 12: Steady Eddie, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Dead Set Florida Acoustic Trio, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Magic, 6:30 p.m.; Motel Funk, 7 p.m. Friday, August 12: Cornfused, 5 p.m.; Doug South Band, 8 p.m.; Matt Weis, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Kirk...
GULFPORT, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Pinellas Trail North Segment Opens

The Pinellas Duke Energy Trail north segment has officially opened to the public! The new 6.7-mile section stretches from Enterprise Road in Clearwater through Countryside to John Chesnut Park in Palm Harbor. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 5, marked the grand opening. Check out this video to hear more about the partnerships that made this project possible.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 8/9/22

We spoke with Randy Houser and Randy takes the “Note To Self” quiz. We gave him a quiz of rapid fire questions and Randy told them the first ting that came to his mind. On today’s Second Date Update it started with a date along the riverwalk in Downtown Tampa. Ben told us that the setting was great, for his date with Nicole, their connection was strong, and the date even ended with a kiss.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

The Most Pet-Friendly Cities In The Nation

WalletHub has released their list of the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the nation. They looked at 100 of the largest cities across 23 key metrics in areas of budget, health and wellness and outdoor pet friendliness. Tampa and St. Pete made the Top 10 list.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes

August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Another Tampa Bay Athlete Helps Single Mom

Another Tampa Bay athlete helps single mom. We love our Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Not only because they are a great team, but the guys are always teaming up with local charities and giving back to the Tampa Bay community. This time we want to give props to Joe Tyron-Shoyinka. Joe is a linebacker for the team and he just gave a single mom a new car.
TAMPA, FL

