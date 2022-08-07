Read full article on original website
‘Strange not to see my friend Paul’: Eagle 8 returns to Tampa Bay skies
For the first time since the sudden passing of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, Eagle 8 HD returned to the Tampa Bay skies Wednesday for WFLA News Channel 8's morning newscasts.
Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market
St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November
Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
Enjoy the Best Frozen Custard at These Places in St Pete and Clearwater
The creamier and denser cousin of ice cream is frozen custard. This eggy dessert is a wonderful summertime delight - perfect to beat your sweet food cravings every time and with every bite!. When around St Pete and Clearwater, be sure to visit the top-rated places and try this decadent...
Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches Aug. 12-14
Friday, Aug. 12: Steady Eddie, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Dead Set Florida Acoustic Trio, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Magic, 6:30 p.m.; Motel Funk, 7 p.m. Friday, August 12: Cornfused, 5 p.m.; Doug South Band, 8 p.m.; Matt Weis, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Kirk...
Pinellas Trail North Segment Opens
The Pinellas Duke Energy Trail north segment has officially opened to the public! The new 6.7-mile section stretches from Enterprise Road in Clearwater through Countryside to John Chesnut Park in Palm Harbor. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 5, marked the grand opening. Check out this video to hear more about the partnerships that made this project possible.
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 8/9/22
We spoke with Randy Houser and Randy takes the “Note To Self” quiz. We gave him a quiz of rapid fire questions and Randy told them the first ting that came to his mind. On today’s Second Date Update it started with a date along the riverwalk in Downtown Tampa. Ben told us that the setting was great, for his date with Nicole, their connection was strong, and the date even ended with a kiss.
Incredible lightning strike captured outside Clearwater communication center
Remember: Don’t be caught outside in one of these storms. When thunder roars, head indoors.
Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
The Most Pet-Friendly Cities In The Nation
WalletHub has released their list of the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the nation. They looked at 100 of the largest cities across 23 key metrics in areas of budget, health and wellness and outdoor pet friendliness. Tampa and St. Pete made the Top 10 list.
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes
August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
Feeling Hungry? Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Tampa
It’s summertime, the best season to enjoy a flavorful cup of frozen custard and beat the overwhelming heat. These toothsome desserts are made available in unlimited flavors, including cookies and candy bits with a wide array of toppings that you can select to create your own sweet treat. If...
Reclaimed water system out for City of Tampa customers
The City of Tampa announced on Twitter to its utilities customers that the reclaimed water system is offline for repairs.
Heads up drivers: New traffic patterns for Big Bend Road in Riverview, Apollo Beach
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — As children return back to school and people continue to drive to their jobs, Florida Department of Transportation Tampa Bay wants to remind you of new traffic patterns on Big Bend Road in Riverview and Apollo Beach. As part of the I-75 interchange improvement project, FDOT...
Another Tampa Bay Athlete Helps Single Mom
Another Tampa Bay athlete helps single mom. We love our Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Not only because they are a great team, but the guys are always teaming up with local charities and giving back to the Tampa Bay community. This time we want to give props to Joe Tyron-Shoyinka. Joe is a linebacker for the team and he just gave a single mom a new car.
