Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shailene Woodley Praises Friends for Tolerating Her Nomadic Lifestyle
How did Shailene Woodley's friends help her to have a nomadic lifestyle? All the answers right this way.
Denise Richards Contemplates Whether or Not Covering for Charlie Sheen Did a 'Disservice' To Oldest Daughters
Click here to read the full article. It’s been a minute since Charlie Sheen has made headlines for his inappropriate behavior and scandals, and his ex-wife Denise Richards has happily moved on since then. In a new interview, Richards opened up about how she dealt with those public outbursts at the time — and whether or not she told their daughters, Sam and Lola, the extent of what really happened. During the newest episode of the Divorced not Dead podcast with Caroline Stanbury (a fellow member of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise), Richards reflected on the period of time when she and...
'Dear Evan Hansen' is closing its Broadway run. This Phoenix actor is taking the final lead
"Dear Evan Hansen" is closing its Broadway run on Sept. 18. But before it ends, Phoenix-born Sam Primack will take the stage on Sept. 6 at the Music Box Theatre in New York as the show lead. "Dear Evan Hansen" is closing after a six year run. It won six...
Comments / 0