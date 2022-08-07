2016 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) Those attending the Illinois State Fair will be able to view the treasured Butter Cow. The cow was unveiled yesterday by Governor Pritzker and fair officials in the Dairy Building on the fairgrounds. The sculpture features the cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land. The Illinois State Fair kicks off today.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO