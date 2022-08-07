ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas men’s basketball up to No. 11 in ESPN preseason poll

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Chris Beard’s Longhorns are locked and loaded ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Texas’ roster is one of the more experienced in the entire country. Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop return as leaders from last year’s squad. Sprinkled in are young exciting talents in Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter along with five-star freshmen Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris.

ESPN is all in on the Longhorns fielding a contender this upcoming season. They rank Texas as the No. 11 team in the nation in their updated preseason top 25 rankings.

Half of the Big 12 is listed in ESPN’s rankings. Kansas (No. 6), Baylor (No. 8), TCU (No. 17) and Texas Tech (No. 24) create one of the stronger leagues in college hoops yet again.

Texas is looking to build off last season’s success and compete for a Big 12 Conference title.

