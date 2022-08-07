Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries. Notice a spelling or grammar...
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
The Post and Courier
Ladson woman dies at hospital after wrong-way driving collision, authorities say
An 18-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car allegedly driving the wrong way along a Ladson road, according to authorities. Samantha Hines died at Trident Medical Center on August 8, a day after the collision, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 and Mason Pond Place. The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, identified Hines on August 10.
WIS-TV
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) -A Kershaw County deputy and a suspect are in the hospital after a high speed chase in Camden. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said at around 1 p.m. deputies and the Camden Police Department were called to a Walmart after someone threatened to use a gun in the store.
South Carolina volunteer firefighter goes into cardiac arrest during response to bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest on Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway […]
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
Missing, endangered teen last seen Tuesday, South Carolina deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Summerville 15-year-old, who they describe as endangered. 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Witch Hazel Street, in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County. Authorities said she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.
abccolumbia.com
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic Tuesday after a single car collision on 277 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed. Richland...
wfxg.com
Early morning fatal crash on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 is on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the crash is fatal. FOX54's crew on scene confirms the Richmond County coroner is also present. Augusta dispatch confirms a call came in at 3:59am...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia Police redirects traffic after collision on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital. We will keep you updated as the story develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater has been found according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31 a man was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back. He was identified as 31-year-old Terrance Butler.
WRDW-TV
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
WIS-TV
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Fire destroys Blackville house
A Blackville man lost everything last week in a house fire. Firefighters from the Blackville, Hilda, Elko, Williston, and Barnwell Rural fire departments responded to Sparrow Circle in Blackville for a house fire on August 4 after a neighbor called 911. Multiple vehicles in the yard were also on fire.
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Comments / 0