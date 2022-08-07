Read full article on original website
Pig Farmer
4d ago
T. Scott should be in jail awaiting Trial, Let's not be Racist, Charles Manson didn't kill anyone ether, But we put him in prison for life 😳 Same thing here, just Scott has a bigger body count 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀😳
Reply
13
Gary Hoffman
3d ago
I'm 8 years old and my Dad says I'm not old enough to rage. I said Dad, DAD! I want to rage! He said when I turn 12 I can rage! Until then I will collect Travis posters and put them up in my sister's room which I am currently in a committed relationship!
Reply(3)
3
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Kylie Jenner Doesn't Play Around When Travis Scott Wants A Sandwich
Sandwiches — the food of the everyman. According to Five Thirty Eight, approximately 49% of adults across the United States will consume at least one sandwich on any day of the year. Few foods are more versatile than this lunchtime staple. Whether you are a sourdough lover or a rye bread fiend, anything go can between those two slices of bread. Sandwiches can be packed with proteins, cheeses, spreads, sauces, and veggies. They can be sweet or savory, hot or cold, vegan or gluten-free. The real question is, is there anything a sandwich can't be? If you are a fan of this quick and easy meal, here are several sandwiches you'll want to make every day of the week.
Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life
As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Khloe Kardashian ‘welcomes second child’ with ex Tristan Thompson & reveals baby’s gender after his cheating scandal
KHLOE Kardashian has welcomed her second baby with cheating ex Tristan Thompson following their split over his love child scandal. The ex-couple's child was conceived via a surrogate and after much fan speculation about what they were having, the baby's gender has been revealed. According to PageSix, the reality star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks
Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
Comments / 17