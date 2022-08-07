ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Anna Shelnutt Hired as Troy Assistant Coach

Troy has hired Anna Shelnutt as an assistant coach. Shelnutt was part of the Florida State team that won the Women’s College World Series national championship in 2018. She earned the nickname “Postseason Anna” during the Noles’ run thanks to her performances in clutch situations and was named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
extrainningsoftball.com

LAST ONE of the SUMMER! Send In Your Nomination for the Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & Club Team of the Week by Friday, August 12 at 3 PM EST

Each week during the summer, Extra Inning Softball has recognized a National Club Player & Club Team of the Week. Those honored have usually been announced on Wednesdays but we’re doing a final one for the Summer of 2022!. This week’s candidates will include play from Monday, Aug. 1...
SPORTS
extrainningsoftball.com

Breaking News: Championship-Winning Club & High School Coach T.J. Goelz Taking Year Off from Tampa Mustangs Travel Ball

One of the most successful club and high school coaches over the last decade, T.J. Goelz— who has won a PGF National Championship heading the Tampa Mustangs 18U team and the last two years has won Florida 7A high school softball state titles leading Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) High—announced earlier on Wednesday that his Mustangs – TJ team will take the fall and summer off.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Veteran#Canada Cup#Softball Player##All American#The Us National Team#Nati
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Watch: Video Of Suni Lee's First Pitch Attempt Goes Viral

First pitches are typically only noteworthy when they go horribly wrong. Simply getting the ball over, or at least near home plate is often a nerve-wracking task for anyone handling the ceremonial honor. However, Suni Lee took the challenge one step further when invited to Target Field to kick off Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tony Stewart Teasing 'Major' Announcement: Fans React

NASCAR fans are in store for some exciting news this Tuesday. At least that's what Tony Stewart claims. On Monday, Stewart tweeted that he'll make a major announcement the following day. "Shifting gears after an exciting weekend. Speaking of winning... Fans, we've shared lots of iconic moments over the years,...
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run

A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
littleleague.org

Meet the 12 Teams at the 2022 Little League Softball® World Series

With Greenville, North Carolina, hosting the Little League Softball® World Series (LLSWS) for the second consecutive year on August 9-15, it’s time to get to know the 12 teams that will play in the brand-new expanded bracket this year. For the first-time starting in 2022, the LLSWS will expand by two teams and feature eight U.S. teams and four International teams. Read more about these Girls with Game below:
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy