‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions
Residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park continue to demand faster action from government agencies to better their living conditions. Dozens of residents came together Tuesday night, pushing for a for a safe and urgent relocation. “It’s something that needs to be changed now and we need to see it so then we can finally The post ‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
beaumontpd.org
Scoping Meeting - Legacy Highlands Project
Beaumont, CA - The public is encouraged to participate in a scoping meeting regarding the proposed Legacy Highlands project. The Legacy Highlands project encompasses 1,414.80 acres, located south of the SR-60 Freeway and east of Potrero Boulevard in the southwestern portion of the City of Beaumont. The proposed Project includes the development of the following uses within 2 phases of development:
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Riverside
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Keeping it Real: A Real Leader Would Apologize… But this is No Real Leader… This is Chad Bianco
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco loves to exploit right wing issues to garner media attention. So it came as no surprise that he would “open mouth and insert foot” at the first opportunity in relation to the highly controversial and political lightening rod issue of abortion in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to upend 50 years of precedent on this issue.
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside apartment complex sold
A 304-unit Riverside apartment complex has been sold. Metro 3610 was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Silver Star Real Estate in La Palma, CBRE announced Tuesday in a statement. CBRE represented the seller, whose name was not released. The property, at 3610 Banbury Drive, was built in 1984. It...
theeagle1069.com
County Animal Shelters Have Plenty Of Pets; August Is ‘Clear The Shelters’ Month
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions. You have to leave a deposit which will be returned to you when the dog or cat is spayed or neutered. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for...
Jaylen Clark Running Free Camp for Underprivileged Kids in Riverside
Rising junior Jaylen Clark is running a free camp for underprivileged kids in Riverside later this month. The camp will take place at Bobby Bonds Park in Riverside on August 27th. Clark is soliciting donations via GoFundMe to support the camp so that it can be free for all attendees....
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
Fontana Herald News
Thirteen residents are displaced by fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino
Thirteen residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. No firefighters or residents were injured during the incident, which took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Firefighters...
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
mynewsla.com
Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres
A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
OC rental scam: Lucky door knock saves couple thousands of dollars, headaches
Imagine someone knocking on your door and telling you that your home has been listed for rent without your knowledge.
spectrumnews1.com
Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire
WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Consumer prices, minus gas costs, rise throughout Riverside area
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Prices for goods and services climbed 1.1% throughout the Riverside metropolitan area in the last two months, with pocketbook pressure up 9.2% locally over the last year, driven by rent, food and energy costs, federal officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' bimonthly...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in California
If you like to save money on food and other everyday items, you'll be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store in California. Read on to learn more.
