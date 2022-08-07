ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions

Residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park continue to demand faster action from government agencies to better their living conditions. Dozens of residents came together Tuesday night, pushing for a for a safe and urgent relocation. “It’s something that needs to be changed now and we need to see it so then we can finally The post ‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
beaumontpd.org

Scoping Meeting - Legacy Highlands Project

Beaumont, CA - The public is encouraged to participate in a scoping meeting regarding the proposed Legacy Highlands project. The Legacy Highlands project encompasses 1,414.80 acres, located south of the SR-60 Freeway and east of Potrero Boulevard in the southwestern portion of the City of Beaumont. The proposed Project includes the development of the following uses within 2 phases of development:
BEAUMONT, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

News of Record: August 11, 2022

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: A Real Leader Would Apologize… But this is No Real Leader… This is Chad Bianco

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco loves to exploit right wing issues to garner media attention. So it came as no surprise that he would “open mouth and insert foot” at the first opportunity in relation to the highly controversial and political lightening rod issue of abortion in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to upend 50 years of precedent on this issue.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project

The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside apartment complex sold

A 304-unit Riverside apartment complex has been sold. Metro 3610 was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Silver Star Real Estate in La Palma, CBRE announced Tuesday in a statement. CBRE represented the seller, whose name was not released. The property, at 3610 Banbury Drive, was built in 1984. It...
RIVERSIDE, CA
theeagle1069.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California

(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres

A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire

WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'

A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
RIALTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Consumer prices, minus gas costs, rise throughout Riverside area

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Prices for goods and services climbed 1.1% throughout the Riverside metropolitan area in the last two months, with pocketbook pressure up 9.2% locally over the last year, driven by rent, food and energy costs, federal officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' bimonthly...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA

