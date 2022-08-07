Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah housing market: The dark side to higher home values is in your tax bill
SALT LAKE CITY — For homeowners in Utah, it's no typical tax year. Usually, under the state's truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won't notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they're facing a tax hike.
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake apartment tenant involves housing group after no resolution reached
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Housing Alliance is weighing in on a case involving a Salt Lake apartment tenant who is struggling to come to a resolution with her property management. The woman, Nicole Miceli, told 2News she’s notified Wolfnest Property Management about leak concerns dating back...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City's airport is already growing. Here's what's next after the current projects
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Wyatt wanted to show members of the Salt Lake City Council a copy of the last Salt Lake City International Airport master plan — adopted in 1998 — solely so they could see the drawing on its front cover. "(It) is surprisingly...
utahstories.com
New York Times Journalist Appalled by the Homeless Situation in Salt Lake
We Are Humans, Plead Salt Lake’s Homeless Population. New York Times photographer says Salt Lake City’s ongoing efforts to clear out homeless people are inhumane and unnecessary. Five years ago, the New York Times sent journalists to Salt Lake City to report on the deteriorating homeless situation and...
utahbusiness.com
SRS brokers $3 million sale of vacant commercial building in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced it has completed the $3 million sale of a vacant, 22,874-square-foot warehouse/office building located on just under one-half acre of land at 47 E. 700 S. in downtown Salt Lake City, UT. SRS NNLG’s...
Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
ksl.com
Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project
LEHI — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67% supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
kjzz.com
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
buildingsaltlake.com
Housing starts for first half of year show multi-family speeding up, single-family resting
Housing start numbers from HUD for the first six months of 2022 have posted, and not surprisingly given the rise in interest rates, they show a downturn in single-family construction. What’s buried in those stories on the contracting housing market as the economy heads into recession is the acceleration in...
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
ksl.com
Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport
PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
ogdencity.com
Weber County Tax Relief
There are six programs that are available to Weber County residents to provide tax relief. These programs have been created by the Utah State Legislature, and Weber County adheres to state law in administering these programs. To learn more information about the programs, and to file for tax relief, visit the link below. You will be redirected to the Weber County Clerk Auditor website. The deadline to file is September 1.
kpcw.org
The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake
Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
wvcjournal.com
Homes sales hit the floor in West Valley City, Salt Lake County
The frenetic pace of home sales in West Valley City and Salt Lake County, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowing. But it may not be of huge benefit to buyers—or sellers—for that matter. Skyrocketing home prices and rising mortgage rates have forced a growing...
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
kmyu.tv
Letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats force meeting to address Davis allegations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats has forced a State Central Committee meeting to address sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Gene Davis over the last couple of weeks. The letter to the Utah Democratic Party Executive Committee reads, "It is an...
