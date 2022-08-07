ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

New York Times Journalist Appalled by the Homeless Situation in Salt Lake

We Are Humans, Plead Salt Lake’s Homeless Population. New York Times photographer says Salt Lake City’s ongoing efforts to clear out homeless people are inhumane and unnecessary. Five years ago, the New York Times sent journalists to Salt Lake City to report on the deteriorating homeless situation and...
ABC4

Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project

LEHI — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67% supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport

PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
PROVO, UT
ogdencity.com

Weber County Tax Relief

There are six programs that are available to Weber County residents to provide tax relief. These programs have been created by the Utah State Legislature, and Weber County adheres to state law in administering these programs. To learn more information about the programs, and to file for tax relief, visit the link below. You will be redirected to the Weber County Clerk Auditor website. The deadline to file is September 1.
OGDEN, UT
kpcw.org

The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake

Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT

