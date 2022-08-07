There are six programs that are available to Weber County residents to provide tax relief. These programs have been created by the Utah State Legislature, and Weber County adheres to state law in administering these programs. To learn more information about the programs, and to file for tax relief, visit the link below. You will be redirected to the Weber County Clerk Auditor website. The deadline to file is September 1.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO