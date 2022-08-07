ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
99.9 The Point

Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails

Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
COLORADO STATE
K99

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Springs, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#The Causeway#The Chinese Wall#The Forest Service
The Denver Gazette

Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches

Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
PALISADE, CO
OutThere Colorado

75-year-old male rescued after night in wilderness, 110 miles of rugged trail searched

Last Saturday, Colorado's Routt County Search and Rescue team was called into the field to assist with a case where a 75-year-old male that had gone missing after being heard from the prior night. The man had intended to tackle a day hike just south of the Wyoming border and was reportedly just "one hour from his truck" on the Encampment River Loop at last report.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue Sky

(Denver, Colo.) A Colorado group wants you to picture Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky. And to raise awareness for their cause, the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition is inviting everyone to submit pictures of Mount Evans, which they call Mount Blue Sky, from their unique vantage points.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy