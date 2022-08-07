Read full article on original website
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
See Inside 10 Unique & Great Tiny Houses in Colorado on AirBnB for Fall/Winter 2022
When you take a vacation in the fall or winter, you want to get away; sometimes that means not too far away but definitely someplace different. That's where these Colorado tiny houses come in. Here are some tiny houses that you can stay at in Colorado, that vary in styles...
How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking
Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Stranded on an island in Colorado? Odd search and rescue mission highlights unique risk
I've said it before and I'll say it again – that mountain lake cannonball could kill you. One big danger that comes with entering bodies of water in Colorado was highlighted in a recent search and rescue mission that took place at State Forest State Park. According to Jackson...
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
Where Does Colorado Rank Among The Most Fun States In America?
What would life be like without a little bit of fun? (Hint: it'd be borrrrrrrring). When deciding on a place to live - whether it be in an area you've lived before or one you know nothing about - there are multiple factors that people typically consider before choosing a place to move, such as:
75-year-old male rescued after night in wilderness, 110 miles of rugged trail searched
Last Saturday, Colorado's Routt County Search and Rescue team was called into the field to assist with a case where a 75-year-old male that had gone missing after being heard from the prior night. The man had intended to tackle a day hike just south of the Wyoming border and was reportedly just "one hour from his truck" on the Encampment River Loop at last report.
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
It's peak produce season in Colorado!: Where to find the best summer staples
(Denver, Colo) It’s showtime for Colorado’s produce, with juicy, sweet Palisade peaches and tender ears of Olathe sweet corn making their cameos on local restaurant menus and in the produce section at your grocery store.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Alpha Center Provides No-Cost, No Judgment Services
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. It's important to talk about sexual health; unfortunately, many people are afraid to do that. The Alpha Center aims to remove this fear. Located in Fort Collins, the Christian non-profit provides free services —...
Check out Colorado’s Fun and Educational Dinosaur Ridge
Colorado has many attractions that are fun for the whole family or educational, but a very unique place exists right down the road from the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater that is both. That place is called Dinosaur Ridge. Location of Colorado's Dinosaur Ridge. Dinosaur Ridge is located at 17681 W...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue Sky
(Denver, Colo.) A Colorado group wants you to picture Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky. And to raise awareness for their cause, the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition is inviting everyone to submit pictures of Mount Evans, which they call Mount Blue Sky, from their unique vantage points.
